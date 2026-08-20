  1. Basketball
    2. /
  2. Accessories & Equipment

Women's Basketball Accessories & Equipment

(8)
Gender 
(1)
Women
Shop By Price 
(0)
Athletes 
(0)
Brand 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Backpack (32L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Backpack (32L)
CHF 94.95
Jordan Elite
Jordan Elite Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Jordan Elite
Crew Socks (1 Pair)
CHF 17
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Printed Backpack (32L)
Bestseller
Nike Varsity Elite
Printed Backpack (32L)
CHF 99.95
Nike Elite 2.0
Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Elite 2.0
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
CHF 17
Nike Elite Crew
Nike Elite Crew Basketball Socks
Nike Elite Crew
Basketball Socks
CHF 17
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 22
Jordan Everyday Elevated
Jordan Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
Jordan Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
CHF 20
Jordan
Jordan Basketball UV Shooter Sleeves
Jordan
Basketball UV Shooter Sleeves
22% off