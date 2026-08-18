Women's Back to School Shoes

(161)
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 125
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's shoes with reflective accents
+2
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's shoes with reflective accents
CHF 150
Nike Air Rift
Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes
Nike Air Rift
Women's Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Air Rift Mesh
Nike Air Rift Mesh Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Rift Mesh
Women's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Air Rift
Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Rift
Women's Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
CHF 330
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
CHF 310
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
CHF 105
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Women's Shoes
CHF 105
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Women's Shoes
CHF 105
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Women's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoe
CHF 185
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
CHF 99.95
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Shoes
CHF 135
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 105
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Shox TL
Women's Shoes
CHF 195
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral' Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
Women's Shoes
CHF 99.95
Nike Air Force 1 Retro Premium
Nike Air Force 1 Retro Premium Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 Retro Premium
Women's Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Women's Shoes
CHF 185
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Nike Moon Shoe OG Women's Shoes
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Women's Shoes
CHF 115
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Air Rift 'Florette'
Nike Air Rift 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Nike Air Rift 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoes
CHF 185
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Women's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low
Women's Shoes
CHF 99.95
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Bella 7
Women's Workout Shoes
CHF 105
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoes
CHF 185
Nike Free Metcon 7 AMP
Nike Free Metcon 7 AMP Men's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7 AMP
Men's Training Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Revolution 8
Women's Road Running Shoes
CHF 75
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 8
Women's Road Running Shoes
CHF 75
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Nike Zoom Skylon 11 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Women's Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Nike Air Max Plus SE Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Women's Shoes
CHF 220
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Nike Metcon 10 AMP Men's Training Shoes
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Men's Training Shoes
CHF 170
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Bestseller
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
CHF 330
Nike Ava Edge
Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Ava Edge
Men's Shoes
CHF 170
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Turf Football Shoe
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Turf Football Shoe
CHF 160
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
CHF 99.95
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
CHF 99.95
Nike Air Rift
Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes
Nike Air Rift
Women's Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
CHF 320
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
CHF 340
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Turf High-Top Football Shoes
CHF 80
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Air Rift 'Florette'
Nike Air Rift 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Nike Air Rift 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoes
CHF 185
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Women's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low
Women's Shoes
CHF 99.95
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Bella 7
Women's Workout Shoes
CHF 105
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoes
CHF 185
Nike Free Metcon 7 AMP
Nike Free Metcon 7 AMP Men's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7 AMP
Men's Training Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Revolution 8
Women's Road Running Shoes
CHF 75
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 8
Women's Road Running Shoes
CHF 75
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Nike Zoom Skylon 11 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Women's Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Nike Air Max Plus SE Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Women's Shoes
CHF 220
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Nike Metcon 10 AMP Men's Training Shoes
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Men's Training Shoes
CHF 170
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Bestseller
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
CHF 330
Nike Ava Edge
Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Ava Edge
Men's Shoes
CHF 170
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Turf Football Shoe
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Turf Football Shoe
CHF 160
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
CHF 99.95
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
CHF 99.95
Nike Air Rift
Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes
Nike Air Rift
Women's Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
CHF 320
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
CHF 340
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Turf High-Top Football Shoes
CHF 80