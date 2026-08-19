Women's

(1840)
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
CHF 75
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
CHF 99.95
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
CHF 85
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
NikeCourt Ace Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
CHF 80
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (1L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (1L)
CHF 32
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)
CHF 27
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 17
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Women's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Air Max Ishod
Nike Air Max Ishod Skate Shoes
Nike Air Max Ishod
Skate Shoes
CHF 125
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 80
NikeSKIMS Airy
NikeSKIMS Airy Women's Oversized T-Shirt
NikeSKIMS Airy
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
CHF 75
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 125
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Sold Out
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
CHF 105
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
CHF 330
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
CHF 94.95
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
CHF 320
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
CHF 35
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
CHF 30
Nike Run Lightweight
Nike Run Lightweight Running Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Run Lightweight
Running Crew Socks (1 Pair)
CHF 17
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Soft-ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Soft-ground Football Boot
CHF 330
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 18cm Running Shorts (Approx.)
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 18cm Running Shorts (Approx.)
CHF 75
Nike Run Lightweight
Nike Run Lightweight Running Micro-Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Run Lightweight
Running Micro-Crew Socks (1 Pair)
CHF 17
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Halter Bra
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Halter Bra
CHF 85
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 22
ACG Trailwind
ACG Trailwind Women's Dri-FIT ADV Trail-Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Trailwind
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Trail-Running Tank Top
CHF 99.95
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
CHF 170
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Nike Metcon 10 AMP Men's Training Shoes
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Men's Training Shoes
CHF 170
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
CHF 35
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
CHF 35
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
CHF 110
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
CHF 64.95
Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight
Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight
Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 17
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
CHF 35
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)
CHF 30
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
CHF 42
Nike Lightweight
Nike Lightweight Training No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Lightweight
Training No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 16.95
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0 Winterized Backpack (20L)
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0
Winterized Backpack (20L)
CHF 64.95
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
CHF 64.95
Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland' Football
Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Football
CHF 35
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Women's Shoes
CHF 94.95
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Wide-Strap Bra
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Wide-Strap Bra
CHF 85
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
CHF 20
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials Women's T-Shirt (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials
Women's T-Shirt (Plus Size)
CHF 30
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Halter Bra
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Halter Bra
CHF 85
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 22
ACG Trailwind
ACG Trailwind Women's Dri-FIT ADV Trail-Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Trailwind
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Trail-Running Tank Top
CHF 99.95
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
CHF 170
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Nike Metcon 10 AMP Men's Training Shoes
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Men's Training Shoes
CHF 170
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
CHF 35
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
CHF 35
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
CHF 110
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
CHF 64.95
Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight
Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight
Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 17
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
CHF 35
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)
CHF 30
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
CHF 42
Nike Lightweight
Nike Lightweight Training No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Lightweight
Training No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 16.95
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0 Winterized Backpack (20L)
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0
Winterized Backpack (20L)
CHF 64.95
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
CHF 64.95
Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland' Football
Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Football
CHF 35
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Women's Shoes
CHF 94.95
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Wide-Strap Bra
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Wide-Strap Bra
CHF 85
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
CHF 20
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials Women's T-Shirt (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials
Women's T-Shirt (Plus Size)
CHF 30
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