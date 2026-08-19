White polo tops and shirts: a clean, classic look
It's game, set and match when you opt for a white polo shirt from our collection. Whether you're taking to the court, cheering from the stands or kicking back at home, our apparel is made to support your every move.
Lightweight, breathable materials give you an airy feel and are soft against your skin—even during extended wear. Flat seams and ribbed cuffs accentuate the smooth feel, while a classic button placket makes these tops easy to wear. When the intensity rises, choose options with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This acclaimed fabric moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation to ensure you stay fresh and comfortable.
Want a versatile style? Reach for a white polo top from our range. Plain options are easy to pair with your existing wardrobe, or go for a bold print to show off your unique style. On chilly days, tops with long sleeves help to lock in extra heat, while oversized fits are ideal for pulling on over base layers. Meanwhile, sleeveless white polos increase breathability in warm weather and give you a natural range of movement for your swing. Keep an eye out for the iconic Nike Swoosh stitched on the chest of each design—a mark of our premium aesthetic. Plus, sizes for both adults and kids mean everyone can be part of the team.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose a white polo shirt with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.