Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
CHF 135
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Nike Juniper Trail 3 Men's Trail-Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
CHF 190
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Trail-Running Crew Socks
CHF 32
Nike Ultrafly
Nike Ultrafly Women's Trail-Racing Shoes
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
CHF 190
Nike Zegama
Nike Zegama Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Sold Out
Nike Trail Stride
Nike Trail Stride Men's 18cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
CHF 77
Nike Trail Second Sunrise
Nike Trail Second Sunrise Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
CHF 77
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Just In
CHF 140
Nike Trail Go
Nike Trail Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
Sustainable Materials
CHF 140
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 Men's Trail-Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
CHF 165
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
CHF 165
Nike Ultrafly
Nike Ultrafly Men's Trail-Racing Shoes
CHF 290
Nike Zegama Trail 2
Nike Zegama Trail 2 Men's Trail-Running Shoes
CHF 210
Nike Zegama 2
Nike Zegama 2 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
CHF 210
Nike Trail Second Sunrise
Nike Trail Second Sunrise Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
CHF 87
Nike Trail
Nike Trail Women's Storm-FIT ADV Running Jacket
Sustainable Materials
CHF 290
Nike Trail Polartec®
Nike Trail Polartec® Men's 1/4-Zip Fleece Running Top
Sustainable Materials
CHF 165
Nike Trail
Nike Trail Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Sustainable Materials
CHF 65
Nike Trail Solar Chase
Nike Trail Solar Chase Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Sustainable Materials
CHF 70
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 By You
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 By You Custom Trail-Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
CHF 200
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 By You
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 By You Custom Trail-Running Shoes (Extra Wide)
Customise
Customise
CHF 200
Nike Trail Solar Chase
Nike Trail Solar Chase Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Sustainable Materials
CHF 70