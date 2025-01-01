  1. Skateboarding
    2. /
  2. Shoes

Skate Shoes(32)

Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+
Skate Shoes
CHF 110
Nike SB Chron 2
Nike SB Chron 2 Skate Shoe
Nike SB Chron 2
Skate Shoe
CHF 82
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Low Pro GT
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Low Pro GT Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Low Pro GT
Skate Shoes
CHF 100
Nike SB Force 58
Nike SB Force 58 Skate Shoes
Just In
Nike SB Force 58
Skate Shoes
CHF 87
Nike SB Force 58
Nike SB Force 58 Skate Shoes
Just In
Nike SB Force 58
Skate Shoes
CHF 87
Nike SB Vertebrae
Nike SB Vertebrae Men's Shoes
Just In
Nike SB Vertebrae
Men's Shoes
CHF 100
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Skate Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro
Skate Shoes
CHF 140
Nike SB Zoom Janoski Slip By You
Nike SB Zoom Janoski Slip By You Custom Men's Skate Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike SB Zoom Janoski Slip By You
Custom Men's Skate Shoes
CHF 145
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG By You
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG By You Custom Men's Skate Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG By You
Custom Men's Skate Shoes
CHF 160
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG By You
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG By You Custom Women's Skate Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG By You
Custom Women's Skate Shoes
CHF 160
Nike SB Zoom Janoski Slip By You
Nike SB Zoom Janoski Slip By You Custom Women's Skate Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike SB Zoom Janoski Slip By You
Custom Women's Skate Shoes
CHF 145
Nike SB Chron 2 Canvas
Nike SB Chron 2 Canvas Skate Shoe
Nike SB Chron 2 Canvas
Skate Shoe
CHF 82
Nike SB Malor
Nike SB Malor Men's Shoes
Nike SB Malor
Men's Shoes
CHF 95
Nike SB PS8
Nike SB PS8 Men's Shoes
Nike SB PS8
Men's Shoes
CHF 140
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Skate Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro
Skate Shoes
CHF 140
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ SE
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ SE Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ SE
Skate Shoes
29% off
Nike SB Day One
Nike SB Day One Older Kids' Skate Shoes
Nike SB Day One
Older Kids' Skate Shoes
29% off
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Low x Dancer Skateboards
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Low x Dancer Skateboards Men's Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Low x Dancer Skateboards
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike Air Max Ishod
Nike Air Max Ishod Skate Shoes
Nike Air Max Ishod
Skate Shoes
24% off
Nike SB Heritage Vulc
Nike SB Heritage Vulc Skate Shoes
Nike SB Heritage Vulc
Skate Shoes
29% off
Nike SB FC Classic
Nike SB FC Classic Skate Shoes
Nike SB FC Classic
Skate Shoes
29% off
Nike SB Malor
Nike SB Malor Older Kids' Skate Shoes
Nike SB Malor
Older Kids' Skate Shoes
29% off
Nike SB Force 58 Premium
Nike SB Force 58 Premium Skate Shoe
Nike SB Force 58 Premium
Skate Shoe
29% off
Nike SB Malor TE
Nike SB Malor TE Men's Shoes
Nike SB Malor TE
Men's Shoes
24% off
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ SE
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ SE Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ SE
Skate Shoes
29% off
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Skate Shoes
29% off
Nike SB Stefan Janoski
Nike SB Stefan Janoski Older Kids' Skate Shoes
Nike SB Stefan Janoski
Older Kids' Skate Shoes
29% off
Nike SB Blazer Low Pro GT
Nike SB Blazer Low Pro GT Men's Shoes
Nike SB Blazer Low Pro GT
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike Zoom Blazer Mid
Nike Zoom Blazer Mid Skate Shoes
Nike Zoom Blazer Mid
Skate Shoes
29% off
Nike SB Janoski+ Slip
Nike SB Janoski+ Slip Skate Shoes
Nike SB Janoski+ Slip
Skate Shoes
29% off
Nike SB Malor
Nike SB Malor Younger Kids' Skate Shoes
Nike SB Malor
Younger Kids' Skate Shoes
29% off
Nike SB Bruin High
Nike SB Bruin High Skate Shoes
Sold Out
Nike SB Bruin High
Skate Shoes
29% off
Related Stories

Nike skate shoes: freedom to move

We launched our iconic Nike SB skate shoes in 2002, and we've been innovating ever since. We make our skateboard shoes from durable suede and leather, then freshen them up with breathable mesh panels for total comfort. Lace-up designs give you security by hugging your feet from top to bottom. Meanwhile, inner sleeves create a snug, sock-like fit. Flexible rubber outsoles expand and contract with your foot, giving our skateboarding shoes an instant broken-in feel.

You'll love the outstanding grip of our tacky soles. They're also made with multidirectional traction, so you'll feel confident pulling off the toughest of moves. Keep an eye out for our Zoom Air technology – its responsive cushioning absorbs the impact of flips, twists and landings.

For greater ankle support, choose high or mid-top skater shoes. Or go for our classic low-top skateboarding shoes for a lightweight feel with maximum freedom of movement. And with styles from simple graphics and muted colours to bold streetwear, our skating shoes look as good as they feel.