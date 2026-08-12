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Older Kids Training & Gym Shorts

(29)
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
CHF 32
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
CHF 27
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 32
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
CHF 30
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
CHF 42
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
CHF 35
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
Just In
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
CHF 42
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
CHF 32
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
CHF 55
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 40
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
CHF 45
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
CHF 32
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
CHF 40
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
CHF 40
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Sold Out
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 32
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
CHF 32
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
CHF 45
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
CHF 40
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 2-in-1 Shorts
CHF 45
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT High-Rise 18cm (approx.) Shorts
Promo Exclusion
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT High-Rise 18cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 52
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Challenger
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
CHF 35
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
CHF 32
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
CHF 32
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
CHF 30
Nike Multi Refresh
Nike Multi Refresh Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Refresh
Older Kids' Shorts
CHF 32
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
CHF 55
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shorts
CHF 40
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
26% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Training Capris
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Training Capris
28% off