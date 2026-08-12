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Older Kids Training & Gym Trousers & Tights

(30)
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
CHF 32
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
CHF 42
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Just In
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
CHF 37
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Just In
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
CHF 85
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
CHF 80
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
Just In
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
CHF 55
Nike One
Nike One Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
CHF 40
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 40
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Therma-FIT High-Waisted Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Therma-FIT High-Waisted Knit Trousers
CHF 75
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
CHF 32
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
CHF 52
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
CHF 42
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
CHF 40
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Length Leggings
CHF 55
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
CHF 42
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Sold Out
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 32
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
CHF 32
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Mid-Rise Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Mid-Rise Leggings
CHF 40
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
CHF 40
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
CHF 52
Nike Multi Stain Repel
Nike Multi Stain Repel Older Kids' Therma-FIT Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Stain Repel
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Joggers
CHF 52
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT High-Rise 18cm (approx.) Shorts
Promo Exclusion
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT High-Rise 18cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 52
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
CHF 52
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
CHF 32
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
CHF 32
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Knit Trousers
CHF 42
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
CHF 57
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Knit Training Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Knit Training Trousers
CHF 45
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Trousers
CHF 94.95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Training Capris
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Training Capris
28% off
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
CHF 32
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Knit Trousers
CHF 42
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
CHF 57
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Knit Training Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Knit Training Trousers
CHF 45
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Trousers
CHF 94.95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Training Capris
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Training Capris
28% off