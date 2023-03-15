Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Training & Gym
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Trousers & Tights

      Older Kids Training & Gym Trousers & Tights

      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (1)
      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Training & Gym
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Nike
      Nike Older Kids' (Boys') Poly+ Training Trousers
      Nike
      Older Kids' (Boys') Poly+ Training Trousers
      CHF 45
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      CHF 37
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Training Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Training Trousers
      CHF 45
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      CHF 29.95
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      CHF 27
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      CHF 39.95
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      CHF 27
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
      CHF 33
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      CHF 33
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      CHF 37
      Nike Pro Warm Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Warm Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
      Nike Pro Warm Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
      CHF 44.95
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      CHF 45
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
      CHF 37
      Nike Repel Athletics
      Nike Repel Athletics Older Kids' (Boys') Training Trousers (Extended Size)
      Nike Repel Athletics
      Older Kids' (Boys') Training Trousers (Extended Size)
      CHF 75
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
      CHF 37
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Tapered Training Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Tapered Training Trousers
      CHF 45
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      CHF 35
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Nike Sportswear Repeat Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
      CHF 57
      Nike Therma-FIT One Outdoor Play
      Nike Therma-FIT One Outdoor Play Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT One Outdoor Play
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      CHF 45
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      CHF 35
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Capri Leggings
      CHF 34.95
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      CHF 34.95
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
      CHF 29.95
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Capri Leggings
      CHF 35