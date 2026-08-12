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Older Kids Lifestyle Trousers & Tights

(50)
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Trousers
CHF 80
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Cargo Trousers
CHF 85
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
CHF 70
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+4
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
CHF 80
Nike Studio Fleece
Nike Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
CHF 52
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Jogger
Just In
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Jogger
CHF 80
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
Just In
Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
CHF 94.95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
CHF 57
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Loose Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Loose Trousers
CHF 45
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
+1
Just In
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
CHF 45
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
CHF 80
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Joggers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Joggers
CHF 80
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
CHF 35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit
CHF 85
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
CHF 57
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
CHF 32
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
CHF 80
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
CHF 64.95
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+4
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
CHF 45
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
CHF 70
Nike Sportswear Tech Woven
Nike Sportswear Tech Woven Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Woven
Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
CHF 105
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit Bottoms
CHF 57
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
CHF 45
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
CHF 57
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
CHF 37
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Joggers
CHF 45
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
CHF 70
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Woven Trousers
CHF 80
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Wide-Leg Trousers
CHF 85
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
CHF 70
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
CHF 94.95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Hooded Tracksuit
CHF 94.95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
CHF 45
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Tracksuit
CHF 70
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Nike Sportswear Air Max Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
CHF 64.95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
CHF 57
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
Nike Air
Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
CHF 70
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' (Boys') Polyknit Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' (Boys') Polyknit Trousers
CHF 70
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
CHF 70
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
CHF 52
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Everyday Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Everyday Trousers
CHF 75
England Club Fleece
England Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
England Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
CHF 52
Netherlands Club Fleece
Netherlands Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Promo Exclusion
Netherlands Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
CHF 52
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Loose-Trousers
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Loose-Trousers
CHF 57
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
CHF 45
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
28% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Air Max Jogger
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Air Max Jogger
29% off
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Air
Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit Bottoms
28% off
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
CHF 37
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Joggers
CHF 45
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
CHF 70
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Woven Trousers
CHF 80
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Wide-Leg Trousers
CHF 85
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
CHF 70
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
CHF 94.95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Hooded Tracksuit
CHF 94.95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
CHF 45
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Tracksuit
CHF 70
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Nike Sportswear Air Max Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
CHF 64.95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
CHF 57
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
Nike Air
Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
CHF 70
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' (Boys') Polyknit Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' (Boys') Polyknit Trousers
CHF 70
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
CHF 70
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
CHF 52
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Everyday Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Everyday Trousers
CHF 75
England Club Fleece
England Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
England Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
CHF 52
Netherlands Club Fleece
Netherlands Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Promo Exclusion
Netherlands Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
CHF 52
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Loose-Trousers
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Loose-Trousers
CHF 57
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
CHF 45
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
28% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Air Max Jogger
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Air Max Jogger
29% off
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Air
Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit Bottoms
28% off