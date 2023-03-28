Skip to main content
      Nike ACG Polartec ® 'Wolf Tree'
      Nike ACG Polartec ® 'Wolf Tree' Older Kids' Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Polartec ® 'Wolf Tree'
      Older Kids' Trousers
      CHF 95
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Nike Culture of Basketball Older Kids' Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      Just In
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Older Kids' Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      CHF 57
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
      CHF 90
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Older Kids' (Girls') Mid-Rise Leggings
      CHF 34.95
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      CHF 45
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Nike Sportswear Trend Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
      CHF 55
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' (Boys') Cargo Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Older Kids' (Boys') Cargo Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Printed Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Older Kids' (Girls') Printed Leggings
      CHF 33
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers (Extended Size)
      CHF 45
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pants
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Pants
      CHF 45
      Nike Outdoor Play
      Nike Outdoor Play Older Kids' Loose Trousers
      Nike Outdoor Play
      Older Kids' Loose Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Winterized Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Winterized Trousers
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Pants
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Pants
      FFF
      FFF Older Kids' Fleece Football Pants
      FFF
      Older Kids' Fleece Football Pants
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers (Extended Size)
      CHF 90
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Cargo Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Cargo Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Winterized Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Winterized Trousers
      CHF 109.95
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Trousers
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Trousers
      CHF 60
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      CHF 90
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Trousers
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Trousers
      CHF 60
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      CHF 33