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HIIT Clothing

(42)
Tops & T-ShirtsHoodies & SweatshirtsShortsSports BrasTrousers & Tights
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Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
CHF 50
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
CHF 120
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Dri-FIT Slim Hooded Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Dri-FIT Slim Hooded Long-Sleeve Top
CHF 105
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Medium-support Padded Sports Bra Tank
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-support Padded Sports Bra Tank
CHF 80
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 64.95
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
CHF 75
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
29% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
+3
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
CHF 125
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Printed 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Printed 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
CHF 130
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
CHF 120
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
CHF 40
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
CHF 45
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
CHF 40
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
CHF 75
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
CHF 42
Nike Pro Indy Plunge
Nike Pro Indy Plunge Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Indy Plunge
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
CHF 64.95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
CHF 52
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Mid Layer Training Hoodie
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Mid Layer Training Hoodie
CHF 85
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
CHF 80
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Bestseller
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
CHF 35
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
CHF 50
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 42
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
29% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's 2-in-1 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's 2-in-1 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
29% off