  1. Training & Gym
    2. /
  2. Cross Training

Cross Training

Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
+3
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Free Metcon 7 AMP
Nike Free Metcon 7 AMP Men's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7 AMP
Men's Training Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Nike Metcon 10 AMP Men's Training Shoes
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Men's Training Shoes
CHF 170
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
29% off
Nike Free Metcon 7 SE
Nike Free Metcon 7 SE Women's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7 SE
Women's Training Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 Men's Workout Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Men's Workout Shoes
29% off
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Nike Metcon 10 AMP Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Men's Workout Shoes
29% off
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Men's Workout Shoes
+1
Nike Metcon 10
Men's Workout Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
11% off
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
29% off
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
29% off
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Men's Workout Shoes
+2
Nike Flex Train
Men's Workout Shoes
29% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
29% off
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Men's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7
Men's Training Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Women's Workout Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Bella 7
Women's Workout Shoes
CHF 105
Nike Free 2025
Nike Free 2025 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Free 2025
Women's Workout Shoes
29% off
Nike Air Monarch SE
Nike Air Monarch SE Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Air Monarch SE
Men's Workout Shoes
29% off
Nike Air Monarch IV
Nike Air Monarch IV Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Air Monarch IV
Men's Workout Shoes
20% off
LeBron TR 1
LeBron TR 1 Men's Workout Shoes
LeBron TR 1
Men's Workout Shoes
29% off
Nike In-Season TR 14
Nike In-Season TR 14 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike In-Season TR 14
Women's Workout Shoes
29% off
Nike MC Trainer 4
Nike MC Trainer 4 Men's Training Shoes
Just In
Nike MC Trainer 4
Men's Training Shoes
CHF 94.95
Nike MC Trainer 4
Nike MC Trainer 4 Women's Training Shoes
Just In
Nike MC Trainer 4
Women's Training Shoes
CHF 94.95
Nike Reax 8 TR
Nike Reax 8 TR Men's Workout Shoes
+1
Nike Reax 8 TR
Men's Workout Shoes
CHF 110