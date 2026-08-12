Club Fleece Clothing & Apparel

(128)
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
+4
Nike Club
Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
CHF 75
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Joggers
+2
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Joggers
CHF 64.95
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Joggers
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Joggers
CHF 64.95
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
CHF 64.95
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Paris Saint-Germain City Side Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
CHF 105
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Crew
CHF 70
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
CHF 57
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
+2
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Sweatshirt
CHF 45
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
CHF 64.95
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
+8
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
CHF 52
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
CHF 45
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Nike Sportswear Air Max Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
CHF 64.95
New York Knicks Courtside
New York Knicks Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
New York Knicks Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
CHF 94.95
Team 31 Club
Team 31 Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Team 31 Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
CHF 85
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
CHF 52
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
CHF 35
England Club
England Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
England Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
CHF 57
Milwaukee Bucks Club
Milwaukee Bucks Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Milwaukee Bucks Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
CHF 85
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
CHF 70
Boston Celtics Club
Boston Celtics Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Boston Celtics Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
CHF 85
Nike
Nike Younger Kids' 2-Piece Club Fleece Set
Nike
Younger Kids' 2-Piece Club Fleece Set
CHF 55
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 57
Brazil Club
Brazil Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Promo Exclusion
Brazil Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
CHF 80
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') 13cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') 13cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
CHF 40
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
CHF 64.95
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Football Joggers
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Football Joggers
CHF 64.95
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
CHF 64.95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
CHF 57
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
CHF 70
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Nike Sportswear Athletic Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Just In
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
CHF 64.95
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
CHF 57
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Paris Saint-Germain City Side Men's Fleece Joggers
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Men's Fleece Joggers
CHF 85
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
CHF 70
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Pullover Hoodie
CHF 75
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
CHF 57
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
CHF 64.95
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Cuffed Brushed Fleece Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Cuffed Brushed Fleece Trousers
CHF 64.95
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
CHF 75
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 57
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
+1
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
CHF 80
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Cargo Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Cargo Trousers
CHF 70
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
CHF 64.95
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Crew
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Crew
CHF 70
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
CHF 40
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose 1/4-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose 1/4-Zip Hoodie
CHF 64.95
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
CHF 64.95
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+4
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
CHF 45
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
CHF 70
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
CHF 64.95
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Football Joggers
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Football Joggers
CHF 64.95
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
CHF 64.95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
CHF 57
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
CHF 70
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Nike Sportswear Athletic Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Just In
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
CHF 64.95
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
CHF 57
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Paris Saint-Germain City Side Men's Fleece Joggers
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Men's Fleece Joggers
CHF 85
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
CHF 70
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Pullover Hoodie
CHF 75
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
CHF 57
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
CHF 64.95
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Cuffed Brushed Fleece Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Cuffed Brushed Fleece Trousers
CHF 64.95
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
CHF 75
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 57
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
+1
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
CHF 80
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Cargo Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Cargo Trousers
CHF 70
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
CHF 64.95
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Crew
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Crew
CHF 70
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
CHF 40
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose 1/4-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose 1/4-Zip Hoodie
CHF 64.95
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
CHF 64.95
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+4
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
CHF 45
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
CHF 70

Nike Club Fleece clothes: clean meets casual

Go big on comfort with the Nike Club Fleece collection. Think joggers, hoodies and crew-neck sweatshirts in loopback French terry and mid-weight brushed fleece. Premium fabrics offer a clean finish, breathability and softness—so you're just as ready for the gym as you are for kicking back. Look for loose shorts that fall mid-thigh, as well as versatile cargo trousers with plenty of pockets.


Our Club Fleece hoodies layer easily, whether you want a pullover or full-zip style. Standard fits offer a more streamlined shape, while oversized designs give you plenty of room. Expect dropped sleeves for a stylish drape and loose cuts that are perfect for layering. Looking for that go-to sweatshirt? Our Club Fleece crews are wardrobe staples. Embroidered Swoosh logos on the chest give the soft fleece an elevated everyday look.


When it comes to bottoms, Nike Club Fleece has you covered. Choose from open hem joggers that rest over your shoes and neat fits with ribbed cuffs. These are roomy through the seat and thighs before tapering towards the ankles. The mid-weight brushed fleece fabric is smooth on both sides and exceptionally soft. Meanwhile, an elastic waistband and external drawcord ensure a comfortable, custom fit.


Shopping for the whole family? You'll find Nike Club Fleece in kids' sizes, too. Discover comfy hoodies and sweatshirts that feel fluffy on the inside—perfect for warming up during cold break times and winter football games. Think boxy sweatshirts that are baggy in the body with a slight crop, giving you room to move without feeling too big. Our lightweight fleece is brushed on the inside for extra softness, so it feels gentle on young skin.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose Nike Club Fleece clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.