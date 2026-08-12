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Chelsea F.C. Trousers & Tights

(8)
Chelsea F.C. Strike+ SE
Chelsea F.C. Strike+ SE Men's Nike Soccer Repel Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike+ SE
Men's Nike Soccer Repel Woven Trousers
CHF 105
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
CHF 125
Chelsea F.C. Tech
Chelsea F.C. Tech Men's Nike Football Woven Trousers
Chelsea F.C. Tech
Men's Nike Football Woven Trousers
CHF 130
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
CHF 85
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
CHF 75
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
CHF 94.95
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
Chelsea F.C. Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
CHF 70
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
29% off