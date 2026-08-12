CHELSEA FC

CHELSEA FC

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Chelsea F.C. Tops & T-Shirts

(32)
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Away Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Away
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
CHF 185
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 125
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 125
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 99.95
CAN’T TAME US
CAN’T TAME US
Fuelled by heritage. Engineered for the future.
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
CHF 85
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
CHF 185
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 125
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
CHF 135
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Jersey
CHF 185
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 125
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 99.95
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Jersey
CHF 160
Chelsea F.C. 2026 Stadium Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026 Stadium Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026 Stadium Home
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
CHF 85
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
CHF 120
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
CHF 95
Chelsea F.C. Authentic Goalkeeper
Chelsea F.C. Authentic Goalkeeper Men's Nike Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Authentic Goalkeeper
Men's Nike Football Shirt
CHF 94.95
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 120
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
CHF 120
Chelsea F.C. Primary
Chelsea F.C. Primary Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football T-Shirt
Chelsea F.C. Primary
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football T-Shirt
CHF 64.95
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
CHF 32
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Replica Shirt
CHF 99.95
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Men's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Men's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
CHF 64.95
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
CHF 64.95
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
CHF 75
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
CHF 52
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
CHF 85
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Crew-Neck Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Crew-Neck Top
CHF 82
Chelsea F.C.
Chelsea F.C. Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
Chelsea F.C.
Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
CHF 35
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Pre-Match Top
29% off
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Pre-Match Top
29% off
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Top
28% off
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro SE
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro SE Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro SE
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
29% off