Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Brooklyn Nets

      Atlanta HawksBoston CelticsBrooklyn NetsCharlotte HornetsChicago BullsDallas MavericksDenver NuggetsDetroit PistonsGolden State WarriorsHouston RocketsIndiana PacersLA ClippersLos Angeles LakersMemphis GrizzliesMiami HeatMilwaukee BucksMinnesota TimberwolvesNew Orleans PelicansNew York KnicksOklahoma City ThunderOrlando MagicPhiladelphia 76ersPhoenix SunsPortland Trail BlazersSan Antonio SpursToronto RaptorsUtah Jazz
      Gender 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Kit Type 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside Men's Nike NBA Max90 T-Shirt
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Max90 T-Shirt
      CHF 40
      Brooklyn Nets
      Brooklyn Nets Women's Nike NBA T-Shirt
      Brooklyn Nets
      Women's Nike NBA T-Shirt
      CHF 33
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit Bottoms
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit Bottoms
      CHF 94.95
      Brooklyn Nets Showtime
      Brooklyn Nets Showtime Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      Brooklyn Nets Showtime
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      CHF 115
      Brooklyn Nets Showtime City Edition
      Brooklyn Nets Showtime City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      Brooklyn Nets Showtime City Edition
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      CHF 115
      Ben Simmons Brooklyn Nets City Edition
      Ben Simmons Brooklyn Nets City Edition Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Ben Simmons Brooklyn Nets City Edition
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      CHF 120
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside City Edition
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside City Edition Men's Nike NBA Fleece Trousers
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside City Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Trousers
      CHF 90
      Brooklyn Nets Showtime City Edition
      Brooklyn Nets Showtime City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Long-Sleeve Jacket
      Brooklyn Nets Showtime City Edition
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Long-Sleeve Jacket
      CHF 170
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      CHF 85
      Brooklyn Nets
      Brooklyn Nets Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
      Brooklyn Nets
      Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
      CHF 39.95
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside Men's Nike NBA Fleece Sweatshirt
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Sweatshirt
      CHF 85
      Brooklyn Nets Icon Edition 2022/23
      Brooklyn Nets Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Brooklyn Nets Icon Edition 2022/23
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      CHF 120
      Brooklyn Nets
      Brooklyn Nets Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
      Brooklyn Nets
      Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
      CHF 35
      Brooklyn Nets Statement Edition
      Brooklyn Nets Statement Edition Men's Jordan NBA T-Shirt
      Brooklyn Nets Statement Edition
      Men's Jordan NBA T-Shirt
      CHF 37
      Brooklyn Nets City Edition
      Brooklyn Nets City Edition Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Brooklyn Nets City Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      CHF 90
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside Max 90
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside Max 90 Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside Max 90
      Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
      CHF 37
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside Men's Nike NBA Fleece Sweatshirt
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Sweatshirt
      CHF 79.95
      Brooklyn Nets Essential
      Brooklyn Nets Essential Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Brooklyn Nets Essential
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      CHF 80
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside Men's Nike NBA Fleece Trousers
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Trousers
      CHF 84.95
      Brooklyn Nets
      Brooklyn Nets Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Brooklyn Nets
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      CHF 84.95
      Brooklyn Nets
      Brooklyn Nets Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Brooklyn Nets
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
      CHF 85
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside Women's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Women's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside Men's Nike NBA Full-Snap Lightweight Jacket
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Full-Snap Lightweight Jacket
      CHF 99.95
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside City Edition
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside City Edition Men's Nike NBA Full-Snap Jacket
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside City Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Full-Snap Jacket
      CHF 200

      Brooklyn Nets Jerseys & Gear

      Represent the squad from BK with official Brooklyn Nets jerseys and gear from Nike. Founded as the New Jersey Americans in 1967, the Nets now call the Barclays Center in the heart of Brooklyn home, and train in a state-of-the-art facility in a converted warehouse in Industry City. Choose from an array of Brooklyn Nets jerseys, including swingman editions in multiple colourways, and find the versions that vibe with your fan style and showcase your favourite players. Layer up Brooklyn Nets jerseys with Nets shorts, t-shirts, hoodies and more, and be sure to check out the complete NBA collection of fan gear for the latest selection of basketball apparel.