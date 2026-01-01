  1. Training & Gym
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
    4. /
  4. Shorts

Black Training & Gym Shorts

(73)
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT ADV 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 15cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 99.95
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
CHF 27
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
CHF 32
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Bestseller
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
CHF 35
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
CHF 50
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
CHF 42
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 80
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
CHF 75
Nike Flex
Nike Flex Men's 18cm (approx.) Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex
Men's 18cm (approx.) Training Shorts
CHF 42
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
CHF 35
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
CHF 42
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
CHF 37
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
CHF 50
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
CHF 52
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 64.95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
CHF 37
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 42
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
CHF 45
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
CHF 70
Nike
Nike Men's 9" (23cm approx.) Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's 9" (23cm approx.) Training Shorts
CHF 42
Nike NAC
Nike NAC Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike NAC
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Shorts
CHF 80
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's Runner Shorts
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's Runner Shorts
CHF 85
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
CHF 52
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
CHF 40
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
CHF 40
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
CHF 32
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
CHF 42
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
CHF 45
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shorts
Just In
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shorts
CHF 40
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 5cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 80
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
CHF 85
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Brief Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Brief Shorts
CHF 42
Nike Form
Nike Form Women's Boyshorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Form
Women's Boyshorts
CHF 45
NikeSKIMS Airy
NikeSKIMS Airy Women's Relaxed Shorts
NikeSKIMS Airy
Women's Relaxed Shorts
CHF 85
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT 7" Performance Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT 7" Performance Shorts
CHF 80
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 85
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
CHF 45
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
CHF 80
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
CHF 32
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Training Capris
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Training Capris
CHF 52
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
CHF 32
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Loose 10cm (approx.) Shorts
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Loose 10cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 75
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Knit Training Shorts
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Knit Training Shorts
CHF 70
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Shorts
CHF 75
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
CHF 42
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
CHF 42
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Sport
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 45
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
CHF 50
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
CHF 40
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
CHF 32
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
CHF 42
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
CHF 45
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shorts
Just In
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shorts
CHF 40
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 5cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 80
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
CHF 85
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Brief Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Brief Shorts
CHF 42
Nike Form
Nike Form Women's Boyshorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Form
Women's Boyshorts
CHF 45
NikeSKIMS Airy
NikeSKIMS Airy Women's Relaxed Shorts
NikeSKIMS Airy
Women's Relaxed Shorts
CHF 85
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT 7" Performance Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT 7" Performance Shorts
CHF 80
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 85
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
CHF 45
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
CHF 80
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
CHF 32
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Training Capris
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Training Capris
CHF 52
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
CHF 32
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Loose 10cm (approx.) Shorts
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Loose 10cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 75
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Knit Training Shorts
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Knit Training Shorts
CHF 70
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Shorts
CHF 75
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
CHF 42
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
CHF 42
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Sport
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 45
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
CHF 50