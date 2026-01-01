Nike Factory Store - Homebush

Nike Factory Store - Homebush

Closing Soon • Closes at 18:00

DFO Homebush

3-5 Underwood Rd.

Shop 2-015

Homebush, New South Wales, 2140, AU

+61 2 9393 6900

Get Directions

Store Hours

Mon - Wed: 10:00 - 18:00
Thu: 10:00 - 20:00
Fri - Sun: 10:00 - 18:00

Services

  • Learn More

    Learn More

    Scan product barcodes with the Nike App to view additional sizes and colours.

  • Reuse-A-Shoe

    Reuse-A-Shoe

    Drop off your worn-out sneakers and we'll recycle them into Nike Grind.

  • Return Information

    Return Information

    This store does not accept returns for Nike.com or Nike App orders.

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