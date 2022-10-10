Nike Maternity Collection

Your Move. Your Way.
Designed for mothers, by mothers, the Nike (M) collection grows with you.
Add to your maternity line-up with the new Nike Dri-FIT (M) T-Shirt and Nike One (M) Dri-FIT Shorts. Because the strongest way to move is your way to move.
A Series For Black Mums-to-Be
We talk the truths and joys of pregnancy. Download the Nike App to watch Ultra Sound now.
Mum Comes First
Nike (M) is more than a collection, it's a space to find the support you need to become or stay active during motherhood. All of our Apps deliver something different, so you can pick and choose what works for you. Featuring Guided Runs tailored to each trimester, tips and articles that cover everything from pelvic-floor health to movement myth-busting, plus interviews and podcasts with pre- and post-partum athletes.
Make Life a Little Easier
Whether you're on the move or getting some well-deserved rest, Nike Maternity Essentials quite literally have your back. An edit from our core collection that's also perfect for motherhood. Find all you need for every moment, from comfy hoodies to tank tops with flowy silhouettes.
We're by Your Side
Here to support you however you choose to move during pregnancy, we've created Guided Runs that you can also walk to, if that's what feels best for you. There's also movement tips and motherhood stories—all in partnership with pre/postnatal experts. You've got this and we've got you.