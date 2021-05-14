Road Ready: Nike Sole 2.0 x Össur Running Blade

Picture a world-class athlete piecing together their own equipment with scissors and glue in their garage.

It may sound crazy, but that was the case for adaptive triathlete Sarah Reinertsen, who used to saw the soles off shoes to cobble makeshift traction onto her running blade (a specialised prosthetic leg used for sport).

"We can do better!" was the immediate reaction from Tobie Hatfield, a veteran Nike innovator and former athletics coach, when he first saw Sarah's ad hoc fix. The resulting Nike Sole 1.0—a quick-change traction system for Össur-brand running blades—changed the game for adaptive athletes everywhere, allowing them to retire worn-down soles in favour of fresh tread in a matter of seconds.

As revolutionary as the 1.0 version was, "we never design a perfect product", as Tobie says in the film above—affirming that when it comes to innovation, there is no finishing line. Nine years later, a new crew of athletes and innovators have grabbed the baton and pushed things even further.

Watch the film for more on Nike Sole 2.0's origin story. Then read below to learn where the project's lead designer, George, took things from there.