How To Wash A Sports Bra | NAQs

Washing machine cycles (especially the spin cycle) are often to blame for your bras getting bunched up. The key to avoiding that uncomfortable feeling is to take pads out when you wash the bra, and hand wash them instead. Then, make sure you let the pads air dry. Putting the pads through the dryer can distort their shape, and lead to unwanted folds or creases.



When you put the pads back in the bra, check to make sure they’re in the right way (straight sides and not sideways) and take a little bit of time to make sure they’re sitting right. Then get set and go!



Check out our other NAQs to learn more about the common questions you've had about bras, breasts and exercise.

