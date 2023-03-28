Kids' black trainers: cushioning with every step
From the playground and PE lessons to after-school training, kids' black trainers from Nike deliver all-day comfort. With soft foam to give them lots of cushioning, kids will get some serious bounce every time they hop or jump.
Kids need trainers that play as hard as they do. That's why our children's black trainers feature durable rubber soles designed for fast movement—perfect for speedy games during playtime. School trainers with flexible grooves in the soles bend with kids' feet so they can move freely. Look out for plastic clips around the heel to offer extra stability as they zoom in all directions. Whether they're on the tarmac or the field, your budding track star can run with confidence.
Go for an iconic design with a classic feel, or select futuristic kicks to keep them ahead of the game. Whether you choose Nike kids' black trainers for the school day, black football boots for the pitch or basketball shoes for the court, they'll enjoy the same lightweight breathability to keep them energised. Mesh fabrics in Nike black trainers maximise airflow, so kids stay cool during the busy school day.
Get to the playground in record time with kids' black shoes designed for easy wear. For extra-small sports champions in the making, pull tabs and strategically placed webbing help them tug on their shoes quickly. Hook-and-loop straps make the fit even more secure. For extra fun, keep an eye out for kids' trainers with collapsible heels. All they need to do is stomp down and they're ready to go.
With black-on-black designs and the iconic Swoosh in a muted style, our kids' all-black trainers offer ultimate versatility. Thanks to discreet logos, kids can tuck their favourite pair into a gym bag for PE—and pull them on for weekend adventures.