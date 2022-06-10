How To Choose The Right Sports Bra | NAQs

They might look daunting at first, but once you get the hang of size guides they should help you find your starting point. But it’s important to remember — the best way to get the best bra fit is to try it on.



For Nike bras, our sizes start small and increase in band size, cup size and strap height as you get into larger sizes. Depending on the style of bra, this could be done in a few different ways. Some of our scales include cup sizes, so you can use these to help you figure out which one is right for you. Other styles (often those without separate cup moulding) use a staggered approach ranging from XS to XL.

