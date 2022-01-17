How to Perfect Your Process

Real talk: Hard work isn't the only thing that stands between you and your goal.



You also need to have a strategic mindset, says Patricia Chen, PhD, an assistant professor in the department of psychology at the National University of Singapore. She recently co-authored three new studies on strategic mindset, which essentially involves stepping back when progress stalls or dwindles to ask yourself one big Q: is there a better way forwards?



Successful people regularly apply this question to their process, the term that captures every intentional thing they do, day by day, to get better and closer to their goals, says Stephanie Cacioppo, PhD, a neuroscientist and the director of the Brain Dynamics Laboratory at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine.



Process is comprehensive and holistic. It's not just about your workouts, for example. It's also about how you prepare and sleep the night before, what you eat, whether you give yourself time to warm up, and how thoroughly you record the details and recover afterwards so that you can move the needle an inch more each day. It's also about asking yourself, fairly regularly, if there might be something you could add, change or remove to improve even more.



By establishing a process, you can find the inner motivation to constantly learn and evolve, plus the confidence to do so, says Dr Cacioppo. It can also make doing the work sustainable and truly pleasurable, because you're fully plugged in to your purpose and progress in real time, she says. Here's how to do it.