How to Choose Activewear for Peak Performance
Product Guide
Here's what to look out for when shopping for gym clothes, plus a checklist of everything you'll need to get a great workout.
The clothing you wear has a huge impact on your workout.High-quality activewear can help you move more effectively while preventing discomfort and even injury.
And the benefits aren't just related to physical performance.Wearing the right outfit boosts your mental game, too.Putting on clothing and footwear that make you feel good can be the difference between a successful workout and skipping the gym.
But with so many options for shorts, tights, strappy-back bras and sweat-wicking t-shirts, what products do you need for your go-to gym outfit?Here's a handy list of what to look for when shopping for gym clothes.
How to Buy Workout Clothing
1.Pick Performance Fabrics With Thermoregulation
It goes without saying that you should dress comfortably for your workout.But if you want to show up to the gym ready to smash past your limits, you'll need to choose materials designed for working out.
Cotton clothing can be comfortable—until you get sweaty.Cotton absorbs moisture, so it can get heavy and feel soggy once you get moving.Synthetic fabrics, on the other hand, wick sweat away from your body.Not only does this keep you feeling dry, but it may help you maintain a lower body temperature when exercising in the heat.
Some fabrics are particularly conducive to getting a good workout.For example, the unique microfibre construction of Nike Dri-FIT fabric is designed to wick moisture away from the body and spread it across the surface of the material for speedy evaporation.That means with Dri-FIT gym clothing you'll stay cool and dry, which could put you a step ahead of other athletes.
While cotton may be sufficient for low-intensity workouts like yoga, you should always avoid rubber-based or plastic materials that aren't breathable.Those faux leather trousers may be stylish, but they have no place at the gym.
2.Consider Range of Motion
The amount of movement you need from your workout clothes will depend on your activity.Whether you're powering through a weightlifting routine or going from downward to upward dog, you'll want stretchy clothing that moves with you.Look for products with four-way stretch, like the Nike Pro collection.
For most other workouts, you can wear clothing that is comfortably loose without getting in the way.For example, if you're cycling, make sure that your clothing isn't so loose that it gets caught up in your wheels.
Many athletes also find that shorts with compression liners can add a degree of support and stability while wicking away moisture.Compression shorts can be layered under other styles that are loose-fitting and comfortable.
3.Make Sure it Fits
Getting the right size is a good start, but you should also pay attention to fit issues that might distract you or cause discomfort.Put your workout wear to the test by performing some squats in the dressing room or running on a treadmill in your potential running-shoe choices.Beware of the following:
- Leggings that stretch out and become sheer when you squat.Choose the right fabric and always perform a squat test in the dressing room.
- Waistbands that roll down or areas where fabric rides up
- Shoes that pinch or slip when you run
- Clothes that pull or rub instead of moving with you
4.Pay Attention to the Pockets
5.Dress for the WeatherIf you're exercising outdoors, you may need to dress in light layers and wear garments designed to withstand the weather.It's a good idea to choose a moisture-wicking base layer, but you may also need to bring a fleece layer for warmth and a water- and wind-resistant jacket to protect you from the elements.
6.Dress for the Activity
Think about the type of movement needed for your workout and how much you'll sweat.In general, you'll need the following:
- Shorts or leggings
- Tank or T-shirt
- Performance socks
- Moisture-wicking undergarments
- Compression layers and/or sleeves
- Running or cross-training shoes
- A sports bra (for women)
- A hoodie, fleece or jacket for outdoor workouts
However, different activities require different types of clothing.For example, if you're cycling in the cold, you'll want a pair of form-fitting trousers, whereas if you're running in the heat, a pair of loose-fitting shorts will work best.
Women should also pay attention to the level of impact when choosing a sports bra.While a strappy exercise top might work for a pilates class, you'll need a high-impact sports bra to get the most out of your HIIT training.
7.Dress to Look Your Best
Once you've narrowed down your options to the right fabric and fit for your workout, select active apparel that matches your aesthetic and helps you feel your best. When you catch a glimpse of yourself in the mirror, you should see a strong and capable athlete ready to tackle anything.
Try on the workout clothes you feel most drawn to.You might feel sleek and speedy in all black, or you could feel energised by colours and prints.Clean-lined basics might prepare you for no-nonsense training, or you might be more inspired by the look of bold logos and embellished details.
You can even customise the colours on your shoes with Nike By You.Add a signature pop of colour to a neutral shoe or go all-out with a bold combination of brights.If a custom pair of athletic shoes helps you feel stronger, faster and more fearless, you just might reach those fitness goals ahead of schedule.
Frequently Asked Questions About Workout Clothes
What Material Is Best for Activewear?
Where Can I Buy Nike Workout Clothes?
How Often Should I Buy New Workout Clothes?
Will the Right Workout Clothing Help Me Get a Better Workout?
If you need something extra to get you up and moving, you might want to try looking the part in the right workout clothing.In a recent survey of 2,000 Americans, 92% reported they'd be more likely to exercise if they had activewear that inspired them.That's likely because when athletes put on their workout clothes, they experience "enclothed cognition," a term coined in 2012 to describe the psychological influence clothing has on the wearer's behaviour.Because you associate performance clothing with a good workout, you're more likely to push yourself when you're wearing the latest and greatest activewear.