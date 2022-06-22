The Top Bodyweight Chest Workout

If you've never done a push-up before or if the move is too challenging, Matheny suggested modifying things. "You can do a modified push-up on your knees", he said. Keep everything else consistent about your push-up, just balance your lower body on your knees vs. your toes.



You can also build the core strength needed for a good push-up by planking.



"Once you can hold a plank for 30 seconds with good form—meaning, your glutes are tight and you're pushing your hands into the ground—you can move to a push-up", Matheny said. If that still feels too hard, he recommended elevating your hands on a box or the wall and trying a push-up that way. "You're not putting as much gravity on your body", he said.



Sklar also said he endorses this hack. "It's a great way to practise your form and technique", he said. "As you progress, you can gradually work your way down to performing them on the floor".



To build strength, Sklar recommended adding more reps, but he also suggested not pushing it too hard, especially if you're new to push-ups.



"If pressing your body up is not yet in your skill set, you can start in the top position and slowly lower yourself down to the floor", he said. "This strengthens the same muscles and allows you to progress towards achieving a full push-up".