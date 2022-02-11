What Are the Best Foods for Bulking?

During the bulking phase, researchers have traditionally estimated that you should increase your caloric intake by 15 percent. However, more recent research has suggested that this number may be too specific.



In a 2019 research review, study authors suggested that a better range might be 10–20 percent above maintenance calories. But the authors also suggest that the exact number should depend on the athlete's experience level, then adjusted based on their individual rate of weight gain and changes in body composition. They suggested that advanced bodybuilders should aim for the lower end of their recommendation.



So what does that mean for you? You may already know how many calories you need to consume to maintain your current muscle mass. If not, you can keep a detailed food journal for at least two weeks. If you have maintained your body weight and body composition, the number of calories you consumed during those two weeks would be your maintenance number.



You can also use an online calorie calculator, like the one provided by the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM). But bear in mind that these calculators only provide an estimate.



Some peer-reviewed sources suggest that a male bodybuilder might consume about 3,800 calories per day during the bulking phase while a female bodybuilder may consume about 2,400 per day. But these are just average estimates. Your goal should depend on your weight.



As a general rule, sports physiologists estimate that bodybuilders consume an average of 45 calories per kg of body weight per day during the bulking phase to achieve a target weight gain of about 0.25–0.5 percent of body weight per week.