What is Overtraining Syndrome—And How to Avoid It

Because there's not a direct way to test for the condition, it also means there isn't a direct way to prevent it, either. The European College of Sport Science and ACSM agree that the lack of a clear diagnosis makes prevention measures more difficult to define.

However, experts suggest that because overtraining syndrome is mainly due to an imbalance in training (too much training or too many competitions with too little recovery), tracking your training volume and frequency could be useful to identify any trends to overdo it. You can also use apps like Nike Run Club or Nike Training Club to review how many runs or workouts you're stacking up month after month, day after day.

For beginners to elite athletes, working with a coach or personal trainer may be a smart option to lay the foundation and work through a comprehensive training plan. A coach can evaluate your training load and workouts, apply standard periodisation methodology to your programme (which should include down weeks and rest days, along with your workouts) and evaluate trends to help avoid overreaching or overtraining.

Across the board, though, it's important to note that there isn't a linear way to treat overtraining syndrome—you'll need to figure out with your doctor what makes the most sense. For some, you might need to take a week off training, and prioritise sleep and quality nutrition. For others, you might be benched for several months, depending on your condition and needs.

To get ahead of overtraining syndrome, the European College of Sport Science and ACSM advise taking at least one rest day each week. They also suggest getting adequate sleep, which they define as the amount of time that is required to feel awake during the day (which may vary considerably between individuals), to fight overtraining. It's also important to note that your need for longer sleep sessions might increase as your training intensity heightens.

Lastly, good nutrition can aid in recovery from training or overtraining. Specifically, they suggest that athletes should be encouraged to increase their fluid, carbohydrate and energy intake during training and recovery to meet the increased demands of their sport and support well-being.

