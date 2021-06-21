3 Mental Shifts to Push Past a Workout Plateau

02. Passive distraction: for the workouts you know well but that still challenge you, or the ones when you're dragging and need a little oomph.



Giving your brain a slight distraction, often via music, can be the ticket to a more enjoyable and efficient session. The right music can not only boost motivation, thanks to the pump-you-up lyrics and tempo, it can also strengthen the brain's signals that tell your muscles to activate, says Marcelo Bigliassi, PhD, an assistant professor of psychophysiology at Florida International University in Miami, who uncovered this in a study his team published in the journal Physiology & Behavior. The reason? The outward attention can help protect the brain from the performance-zapping effects of fatigue.



Whether you're running, riding, lifting or HIITing it, the "right" music is whatever you like best, says Bigliassi. Experiment with different genres to find out what works for you; you may think you're a hip-hop person, then discover '90s grunge really gets you. The higher your workout intensity, the better off you might be with songs that have strong lyrical affirmations, or words that remind you of your strength and dominance, adds Bigliassi, because they're more likely to help you bring more energy to your workout and heighten muscle activity when you need it most.



P.S. If you're looking to just zone out and make the time pass faster during, say, a walk outside or a slog on a cardio machine, listening to an audiobook or podcast can work well too.





03. Active disconnection: for the really, really tough training sessions you keep trying to improve on.



Physically exhausting workouts, like jogging up that intense trail, can quickly empty your mental tank, causing you to slow down or stop entirely, says Waite. Which is why sometimes you need a legit and total distraction to disengage from the hard work.



In fact, in another one of Andersen's studies, he found that mental distractions—in this case, a mathematical task—could ward off fatigue during a core endurance exercise performed by patients with back pain. That's just one (highly specific) example of how fully employing your brain in something other than your workout shifts its attention off of what your body's doing, so your body can keep going without the little voice in your head telling you that it can't.



The disconnection technique works best for challenges you've done enough to know what to expect, otherwise you risk injury. But there's another reason: "Especially when you're doing the same loop or training in the same environment, every time you look up, you know exactly where the pain monster jumped on your back last time", says Waite. "You're thinking, 'I'm coming up to that really hard hill', or 'This really rough terrain', or 'This area is where the sun is beating down on me'". That negative anticipation can lead to physiological effects. "You typically tighten your shoulders, you shorten your breaths and your heart rate increases automatically", says Waite. In other words, you're wasting energy before you even get to the "hard" part.



So, your move? Next time you're trying and failing to nail a PB in a safe area (so not on the shoulder of a road), consider a phone call with a family member or friend where you're both listening and talking about something really interesting or complex. Or play a mental game as you sweat, such as counting how many people you see wearing blue on your running path, or chat with your training partner as you run. "It takes your mind off the discomfort", says Waite, and, especially if you're having a positive conversation, "you're more likely to stay relaxed and open-minded, take deep breaths and use all the oxygen in the air instead of inadvertently limiting yourself".



If nothing else, it's another reason to call your dad.