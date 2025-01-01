  1. Nike Sportswear
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Trousers & Tights

Sportswear Trousers & Tights(138)

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Joggers
$75
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Club Fleece
Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
$100
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers (Extended Size)
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers (Extended Size)
$50
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
Just In
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
$60
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Trousers
Just In
Nike Club
Men's Trousers
$100
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit' Men's Cargo Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Men's Cargo Trousers
29% off
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Tracksuit Bottoms
29% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
19% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Tracksuit
$70
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
13% off
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Women's High-Waisted Woven Open-Hem Trousers
Just In
Nike Windrunner
Women's High-Waisted Woven Open-Hem Trousers
$110
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Just In
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$45
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's High-Waisted Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Women's High-Waisted Trousers
$85
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
Just In
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
$85
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Tracksuit
Just In
Nike Club
Men's Woven Tracksuit
$130
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Cuffed Fleece Trousers
Just In
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Cuffed Fleece Trousers
$100
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
Just In
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
$100
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
Just In
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
$80
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Joggers
Just In
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Joggers
$80
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Trousers
19% off
Nike ACG Lungs
Nike ACG Lungs Therma-FIT Repel 'Tuff Fleece' Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG Lungs
Therma-FIT Repel 'Tuff Fleece' Trousers
13% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
13% off
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit' Water-Repellent UV Cargo Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Water-Repellent UV Cargo Trousers
29% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Open-Hem Trousers
19% off
Nike Life
Nike Life Men's Utility Trousers
Nike Life
Men's Utility Trousers
19% off
Nike Life
Nike Life Men's Carpenter Trousers
Nike Life
Men's Carpenter Trousers
28% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
Just In
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
$85
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Just In
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
$60
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Mid-Rise French Terry Open-Hem Tracksuit Bottoms
Just In
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Mid-Rise French Terry Open-Hem Tracksuit Bottoms
$95
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
$85
Nike Wool Classics
Nike Wool Classics Fleece Trousers
Just In
Nike Wool Classics
Fleece Trousers
$170
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Woven Cargo Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Woven Cargo Trousers
$120
Nike Wool Classics
Nike Wool Classics Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
Just In
Nike Wool Classics
Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
$170
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit Bottoms
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit Bottoms
$70
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Girls' Woven Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Girls' Woven Trousers
$85
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
$60
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
Just In
Nike Air
Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
$75
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Fitted Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Fitted Trousers
$50
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
$50
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
$100
Nike SB
Nike SB Older Kids' Cargo Skate Trousers
Just In
Nike SB
Older Kids' Cargo Skate Trousers
$75
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Joggers
Just In
Nike Club
Men's Joggers
$75
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Wide-Leg Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Wide-Leg Trousers
$65
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
$75
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Just In
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
$100
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Oversized Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Oversized Woven Trousers
24% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Oversized Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Oversized Trousers
19% off
Nike Sportswear Tech
Nike Sportswear Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
13% off