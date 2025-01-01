Running tops: intense focus mile after mile
Keep your eyes on the finish line in Nike running tops. Our smooth, soft fabric keeps you comfortable as you hit your stride. Plus, stretchy tops with side vents help you move freely, keeping your arms unrestricted and your concentration on your pace. Nike running t-shirts are lightweight too, so you feel like nothing is holding you back. Choose a short-sleeved top or running vest for warm days, or layer up with a long-sleeved top when the mercury dips.
Our breathable running tops deliver coolness where you need it most. And tops with mesh details and perforations increase ventilation and allow warm air out, so you stay fresh. Running shirts with Nike Dri-FIT Technology wick moisture and move it away from the skin, where it can evaporate fast. And our quick-drying tops help you stay in the zone, whether your goal is one mile or ten. Also, with reflective design elements like the Nike Swoosh, you'll be more visible during late-night runs.