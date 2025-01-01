Men's socks gift sets: pro support for their feet
No sports wardrobe is complete without workout-ready socks. That's where our men's gift socks come in. We've got sets featuring an array of colours for versatile wear, as well as packs of matching tones to work seamlessly with any look. Opt for pairs with contrasting details and our iconic Nike Swoosh for that badge of quality. Sleek lines and streamlined shapes deliver an aerodynamic effect and feel lightweight. High cuffs offer extended coverage, while ankle-cut styles slip seamlessly beneath trainers.
What makes our men's socks gift the perfect accompaniment to any sport? The snug arches are supportive and comfortable, no matter how long they play. Breathable panels encourage ventilation when the temperature rises, while cosy yarn keeps their feet warm to guard against injury. Smart stitching and stretchy material give our socks extra strength, while flatlock seams prevent irritation—so they can move for longer. Sweat-wicking fabric moves moisture away from the skin and helps it evaporate quickly, keeping athletes cool and dry.
If he's got one eye on style and another on the planet, pick a men's socks gift set made with innovative materials. Our recycled polyester is spun from used plastic bottles, old carpets and fishing nets—all diverted from landfill. This is part of Nike’s Move to Zero campaign, our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose pairs with the Sustainable Materials tag.