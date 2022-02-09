Skip to main content
      Nike Classic

      Kids' Backpack (16L)

      $35

      Highly Rated
      Black/Black/White
      Football Grey/University Blue/Bright Crimson
      Pink Glaze/Black/White

      Scaled down to size for your little one, the Nike Classic Kids' Backpack sits comfortably on smaller shoulders. It features several zip pockets for easy, secure storage on your daily adventures.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
      • Style: BA5928-010

      • Nike backpack

        Larns007 - 09 Feb 2022

        Good quality bag, bought for my 11 yr old for school. The only downside is the drink holder pocket on the side is quite small.

      • Nike Bag

        JKell - 26 Jan 2022

        Looked a little small, but fit everything it needed to in it. Good quality.

      • Great size bag, easy to wipe clean

        Sarahsarahsarah22 - 20 Jan 2022

        This bag is a great size and the material makes it easy to wipe clean if it gets dirty. The colour is a pretty purple.