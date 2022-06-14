The Nike Air Max 90 LTR returns with an even better feel for you. Cushioning is softer and more flexible, the Max Air unit is tuned for growing feet and the shape gives your toes more wiggle room. With a design and look that are still the same, it brings a '90s fave to a new generation.
Free standard delivery on orders over $175.
4.5 Stars
Brownie10 - 14 Jun 2022
These shoes are super cute and comfortable. The color is great too.
f801d360-d9a2-45d3-bf89-b57966138578 - 17 Mar 2022
Online color is blue, actual shoes color are purple.
LoMar - 20 Feb 2022
Quality never disappoints, very pleased with purchase. It was gift and the recipient was more than happy