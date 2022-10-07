Head in the Game. Feet in the Clouds.
When Paul George gets in a comfortable rhythm, there's nothing more terrifying for an opponent. He can control the game on both ends of the court, scoring relentlessly and disrupting defensively. Designed to give PG lightweight comfort all game long, the low-cut PG 4 introduces a full-length Nike Air cushioning system that's soft and springy—perfect for versatile two-way players.
Full-Length Air
Made of multiple connected Air units, an ultra-lightweight cushion runs the full length of the midsole to deliver cloud-like comfort under your entire foot.
Zipped Up
A breathable, zipped mesh overlay covers the laces to provide both locked-down containment and supportive flexibility.
Low-Top Versatility
A comfortably padded low-cut collar optimises mobility and allows for ease of entry.