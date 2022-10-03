Growing up, every time Kameroon Jade showed up on the pitch to play football she saw the same thing: boys. Sometimes they were nice, but there were always one or two who didn’t want her to play with them. Kameroon knew she could keep up. She knew she could sink the ball into the net if they would just pass it to her. She felt frustrated. It was discouraging to have to prove herself over and over again.

The saddest part was that she knew plenty of girls who would love to play football more often, but they weren’t comfortable with the pressure they faced from the boys. They were nervous someone would make fun of them if they messed up.

How can girls improve their skills if they can’t even practice? Kameroon thought.