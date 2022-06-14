How to Prevent and Treat Running-Related Hip Pain

Whether you're working to run your first marathon or jog a mile, hip pain can sideline your training. Unlike cycling or swimming, running is a high-impact activity that can put stress on your hips, making it easier for some to sustain a hip injury.

And while it might be tempting to push through discomfort, it's always best to take a breather and check in with your doctor before jumping back in. But how can you prevent hip pain before it occurs? Check out the below on the common causes of hip pain—and how to avoid them.