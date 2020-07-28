The Perfect Bicep Curl

Muscles You'll Work

As the name suggests, your biceps—the two-headed muscle that runs along the front of your upper arm—are the star of the show here. They include the biceps brachii, a long and short head that help your shoulders and elbows lift loads. They're your arms' most prominent "show-off" muscles. Curls also activate the brachialis; the belly of the biceps, or medial head and the brachioradialis, which extends from your forearm to bend your elbow and rotate your forearm.



Even though curls directly stimulate your bis, your muscles work as a system—some in opposition—so the movement triggers a domino effect through the surrounding musculature. More specifically, when your biceps shorten during the concentric portion of the exercise (where you curl the weight), your triceps have to lengthen to support that contraction. The anterior deltoids (the rounded, outermost muscle of your shoulders) activate to create a strong, stable anchor point for the curl. And if you do the move correctly—that means not swinging your arms for momentum—you'll activate your core.