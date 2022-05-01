Are There Benefits of Taking a Cold Shower After Working Out?

Ending a hot shower with an abrupt blast of cold water has been gaining popularity over the years, with claims that it can make your hair healthier or boost your immune system—although studies have reported that cold showers may only produce mildly positive effects. Cold water therapy isn't new, with scholars noting that even Thomas Jefferson used cold water in foot baths to "maintain his good health". But is there actually science behind the alleged health benefits of taking a cold shower after a workout?

For athletes specifically, cold therapy or cryotherapy (treatment that involves applying freezing or near-freezing temperatures to abnormal tissue) have been supported in peer-reviewed studies as a way to facilitate recovery after a tough workout. It's easy to then think a post-workout cold shower would have at least some of the same effects, especially as access to this recovery method is much more simple and affordable.

"The basic theory of cooling the body after a workout has been based on the belief that cold water can enhance the body's adaptation to training and restore the ability to perform at a high level", says Veronica Jow, M.D., founder and doctor at Avid Sports Medicine in San Francisco. "Cooling is believed to decrease muscle soreness and muscle damage, swelling and inflammation. However, these assumptions are not completely supported by research and depend on [things such as] type of exercise, timing and frequency."

Here's what the experts have to say about whether or not taking a cold shower after exercise actually lends any health benefits.