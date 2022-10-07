Taekwondo requires deep mental focus. ‘I forged a mind of steel’, says Chaima, ‘which to this day, allows me to find my place in any sport.’ It also teaches respect among opponents. Though they kick and punch, they are trained to never, ever hurt each other. Chaima soon learned that though a taekwondo match might look like a fight, it’s more like a dance. To succeed, an athlete needs to have discipline, strength, and grace.



And Chaima uses those things off the mat too, as a coach for Sports dans la Ville,a non-profit that helps young women access sports and employment opportunities. She sees sports as a bridge, and her role as a bridge builder.



‘Coaches can really impact the life of a child’, she says. ‘That’s why I give my full self to my students. I train with them, I fight for them, I am inspired by them.’