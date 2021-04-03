Beyond the Fit: Lillian Ahenkan (aka "@FlexMami") dresses for herself

How has getting older impacted how you see yourself?

“All through high school, I wore a uniform. I only really had to figure out dressing myself for one day of the week when I would go to a party on a Saturday. Part of me was really excited by the idea of being an adult and getting to dress myself.



Coming out of high school was a big learning curve for me. I was questioning who I was and how I wanted to be seen. This manifested in my early 20s, when I was really concerned with not wearing jeans and a T-shirt with sneakers because I just thought everyone would think I was lazy. It took a real moment of self-realisation to feel okay with dressing comfortably. I do notice that within Western cultures, being someone who dresses up and dresses well is associated with very specific connotations, so I noticed it as a sort of barrier to entry. I guess in a roundabout way, I don't think it makes me comfortable, but I do think that looking at those parallels is always very interesting to me”.