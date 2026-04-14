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Nike Alate Minimalist Padded sport-bh met lichte ondersteuning - Zwart/Zwart/Dark Smoke Grey

Gerecyclede materialen

Nike Alate Minimalist

Sport-bh met vulling en lichte ondersteuning

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Dit product is gemaakt van materiaal met meer dan 50% gerecyclede polyestervezels

Voor de avonturiers die de wereld rond reizen met niets anders dan de basisbenodigdheden op hun rug. Degenen die niet bang zijn om een outfit opnieuw te dragen en die hun stijl kennen. De Alate Minimalist sport-bh geeft je de hele dag ondersteuning zonder daarbij in te leveren op comfort. Hij heeft een unieke vulling, volledig verstelbare bandjes en een laag design dat overal bij past. Deze bh is gemaakt met zacht, zweetafvoerend materiaal dat je de hele dag droog en comfortabel houdt.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Zwart/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Stijl: DM0526-010

Nike Alate Minimalist

29% korting

Voor de avonturiers die de wereld rond reizen met niets anders dan de basisbenodigdheden op hun rug. Degenen die niet bang zijn om een outfit opnieuw te dragen en die hun stijl kennen. De Alate Minimalist sport-bh geeft je de hele dag ondersteuning zonder daarbij in te leveren op comfort. Hij heeft een unieke vulling, volledig verstelbare bandjes en een laag design dat overal bij past. Deze bh is gemaakt met zacht, zweetafvoerend materiaal dat je de hele dag droog en comfortabel houdt.

Overal en altijd te dragen

Een traditionele haak-en-oogsluiting aan de achterkant en verstelbare bandjes zorgen ervoor dat je deze bh de hele dag comfortabel kunt dragen, of je nou een drukke dag hebt of het rustig aan doet. De bh biedt precies genoeg stretch tijdens het dragen. Bovendien blijft de vorm behouden wanneer je de bh uittrekt, zodat je elke keer weer op een perfecte pasvorm kunt rekenen.

Subtiele touch

Onvoorstelbaar licht, geborsteld materiaal en een ronde band bewegen met je mee. De superzachte mesh aan de binnenkant voelt licht aan en biedt ventilatie. De lagere halslijn en dunnere bandjes zorgen voor minimale bedekking zonder in te leveren op ondersteuning.

Droog en koel

Nike Dri-FIT technologie voert zweet weg van de huid voor snellere verdamping, zodat je droog en comfortabel blijft. Perforaties middenvoor zorgen voor extra ventilatie op deze warme plek.

Gemakkelijk bewegen

De speciaal ontwikkelde pads zijn elastisch en zacht en zorgen dat alles goed blijft zitten terwijl je beweegt. De zandlopervorm tussen de cups zorgt voor extra ventilatie.

Productgegevens

  • Body: 74% polyester/26% elastaan. Mesh: 59% polyester/41% elastaan. Voering vlakken: 74% polyester/26% elastaan. Vulling: 100% polyurethaan. Achterkant vulling: 100% polyester.
  • Kan in de wasmachine
  • Geïmporteerd
  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Zwart/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Stijl: DM0526-010

Maat en pasvorm

    • Model 1 draagt maat S (A-C) en heeft een bustemaat van 86 cm
    • Model 2 draagt maat 2X (C-E) en heeft een bustemaat van 122 cm
    • Strakke pasvorm: aansluitend en voorgevormd
    • Lichte ondersteuning: voelt zacht aan en biedt veel bewegingsvrijheid
  • Maatwijzer

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Zo wordt het gemaakt

    • Het gerecyclede polyester dat wordt gebruikt in Nike producten begint als gerecyclede plastic flessen. De flessen worden schoongemaakt, tot vlokken versnipperd en in pellets omgezet. Van die pellets wordt nieuw garen van hoge kwaliteit gesponnen dat we in onze producten gebruiken voor optimale performance en verminderde belasting van het milieu.
    • Het recyclen van polyester leidt niet alleen tot minder restafval, maar er wordt bij dit proces ook tot 30% minder CO2 uitgestoten dan bij de productie van nieuw polyester. Nike haalt jaarlijks gemiddeld 1 miljard plastic flessen van stortplaatsen en waterwegen.

Beoordelingen (190)

4.7 sterren

  • BUY THIS BRA

    KathrynD23816686

    This bra is AWESOME. I have it in multiple colors bc it is what I wear daily. It’s the best tee shirt bra I’ve found. It is so supportive without being restrictive. I seriously don’t understand how it doesn’t have underwire or straps that dig in, but it is still super supportive for large chests like mine. It’s soft, it keeps its shape, but it isn’t thick and foamy like other supportive bras can be. I truly forget I am wearing it all day, which is not the case for like every other bra I’ve ever worn?!

  • Dream bra

    ethansnoopy

    I've been looking for this comfortable, lightly padded, adjustable bra for daily use. So happy!!

  • Sizing is way off

    Justfa811bfe8a934ab0951483c1fc5fbfc8

    Kept 3 out of 5. Two fit really well and are super comfortable, I was happy to find these with a back clasp and I kept another one that fits a little big but is still okay. The others were so small I ordered a size up and they are loose so have to return them. It seems different colors are made differently or there has been a change in manufacturing although all have the same label, made in Vietnam. I hope Nike goes back to the original. I can't choose runs small or runs big because it's both.

Nike Alate Minimalist Padded sport-bh met lichte ondersteuning

Nike Alate Minimalist

29% korting

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Ontworpen voor een soepel gevoel

In de Nike Alate bh komen de beste elementen van een gewone bh en een sport-bh samen. Onze experts hebben uitgebreid onderzoek gedaan en testen uitgevoerd om te zorgen dat deze bh zo comfortabel mogelijk is en precies genoeg ondersteuning biedt voor elke dag.

Ga ervoor met Alate

Een naadloze tweede huid met een achtersluiting met gesp en aanpasbare bandjes voor optimale flexibiliteit.

Meesterlijk multitasken

Een design met open achterkant, gemaakt voor veelzijdigheid.