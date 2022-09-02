Ga door naar hoofdcontent
      Duurzame materialen

      Nike Alate Minimalist

      Padded sport-bh met lichte ondersteuning

      € 42,99

      Goede beoordeling
      Doll/Doll/Light Thistle
      Zwart/Zwart/Dark Smoke Grey
      Wit/Stone Mauve/Pure Platinum
      Light Soft Pink/Stone Mauve/Pink Oxford

      Voor de avonturiers die de wereld rond reizen met niets anders dan de basisbenodigdheden op hun rug. Degenen die niet bang zijn om een outfit opnieuw te dragen en die hun stijl kennen. De Alate Minimalist sport-bh geeft je de hele dag ondersteuning zonder daarbij in te leveren op comfort. Hij heeft een unieke vulling, volledig verstelbare bandjes en een laag design dat overal bij past. Deze bh is gemaakt met zacht, zweetafvoerend materiaal dat je de hele dag droog en comfortabel houdt. Dit product is gemaakt met minstens 50% gerecyclede polyestervezels.

      • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Zwart/Dark Smoke Grey
      • Stijl: DM0526-010

      Maat en pasvorm

      • Het model draagt maat S
      • Lengte model: 1,80 m
      • Borstomtrek van het model: 86 cm
      • Strakke, aansluitende pasvorm voor een omsloten gevoel
      • Lichte ondersteuning: voelt zacht aan en biedt veel bewegingsvrijheid

      Zo wordt het gemaakt

      • Het gerecyclede polyester dat wordt gebruikt in Nike producten begint als gerecyclede plastic flessen. De flessen worden schoongemaakt, tot vlokken versnipperd en in pellets omgezet. Van die pellets wordt nieuw garen van hoge kwaliteit gesponnen dat we in onze producten gebruiken voor optimale performance en verminderde belasting van het milieu.
      • Het recyclen van polyester leidt niet alleen tot minder restafval, maar er wordt bij dit proces ook tot 30% minder CO2 uitgestoten dan bij de productie van nieuw polyester. Nike haalt jaarlijks gemiddeld 1 miljard plastic flessen van stortplaatsen en waterwegen.
      • Lees hier meer over ons project Move to Zero, waarbij we werken aan een CO2-neutraal en afvalvrij productieproces. We willen producten ontwerpen met duurzaamheid in ons achterhoofd om zo de toekomst te beschermen van de wereld waar we wonen en spelen.

      Beoordelingen (32)

      4.4 Sterren

      • Obsessed!

        CarolinaH491411026 - 02 sep. 2022

        I want to high five whoever designed the fit of this bra. As a petite person with a fuller chest I constantly struggle with finding a comfortable bra. Most lack in support or push my chest out further. I've tried binding my chest and sizing down but that can be painful. This bra is comfy and looks great under clothes. I feel like myself! Thank you.

      • Not a great fit

        Mikelle A. - 25 jul. 2022

        Not a great fit for women who have smaller chests...I ordered online and the bra didn't fit me at all. The padding is definitely more beneficial for women who have a larger cup size - so I imagine it'll be a more comfortable supportive fit. Just didn't work for me.

        Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • I need to get more of these bras!!!

        Tina - 15 jul. 2022

        I've worn this out while running errands, jogging, walking and doing HIIT and I LOVE it. I am actually wearing it right now after a quick 25min cardio session and I have no issues. It is comfortable, light and soooo soft. I could easily get several of these and replace all my regular bras. I've washed and dried these over 7 times and it has held up extremely well. My only minor gripe is that it comes with a tag, but you can easily cut that off. For reference I wear a 36B regular bra and the medium fits perfectly. It does take a second fiddling with the back strap to get the fit right, but I find most bras are like that, so it didn't bother me at all. If you are on the fence, I'd say get this in several colors because you'll love it.

        Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie.
        #productsprovidedbynike