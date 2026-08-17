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Women's High-Waisted Tights & Leggings

NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
$125
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
$70
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
$75
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$75
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted Bonded 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted Bonded 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
$160
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted Bonded 66cm (approx.) Leggings
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted Bonded 66cm (approx.) Leggings
$160
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
$140
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
$80
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
$75
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
$120
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
$90
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
$110
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
$140
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Just In
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
$75
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
$95
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
$120
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$75
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
$125
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's 86.5 (approx.) Straight Leggings
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's 86.5 (approx.) Straight Leggings
$130
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's 86.5 (approx.) Straight Leggings
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's 86.5 (approx.) Straight Leggings
$130
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
$140
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
$140
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
$140
NikeSKIMS Weightless
NikeSKIMS Weightless Women's High-Waisted V-Panel Leggings
NikeSKIMS Weightless
Women's High-Waisted V-Panel Leggings
$120