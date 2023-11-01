Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Yoga
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Trousers & Tights

      Women's Tight Yoga Trousers & Tights

      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Fit 
      (1)
      Tight
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      $40
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      $95
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Bestseller
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      $130
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      $75
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      $50
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      $60
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      $40
      Nike Universa
      Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Universa
      Women's Medium-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      $120
      Nike Universa
      Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Universa
      Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      $120
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      $45
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      $75
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      $95
      Nike Yoga Luxe
      Nike Yoga Luxe Women's High-Waisted Shorts
      Nike Yoga Luxe
      Women's High-Waisted Shorts
      $55
      Nike Universa
      Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Universa
      Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings with Pockets
      $115
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      $65
      Nike Universa
      Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Universa
      Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      $120
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Cropped Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Cropped Leggings with Pockets
      $130
      Nike Universa
      Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Universa
      Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      $85
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Capri Leggings
      $55
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      $120
      Nike Universa
      Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Universa
      Women's Medium-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      $85
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      $130
      Nike Universa
      Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Universa
      Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      $120
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      $130