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Older Kids Lifestyle Shoes

(82)
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club' Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club'
Older Kids' Shoes
$200
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 270
Older Kids' Shoe
$170
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
$160

20% Off at Cart

Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
$140

20% Off at Cart

NIKE FOOTBALL X LEGO® COLLECTION
NIKE FOOTBALL X LEGO® COLLECTION
Shop
Nike Air Liquid Max
Nike Air Liquid Max Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Liquid Max
Older Kids' Shoes
$250

20% Off at Cart

Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
$180
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose'
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose' Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose'
Older Kids' Shoes
$190
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic'
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic' Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic'
Older Kids' Shoes
$200

20% Off at Cart

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Imperial Purple'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Imperial Purple' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Imperial Purple'
Older Kids' Shoes
$200
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$120
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Older Kids' Shoes
$180

20% Off at Cart

Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
$150

20% Off at Cart

Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Older Kids' Shoes
$150

20% Off at Cart

Nike Air Max Nova
Nike Air Max Nova Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max Nova
Older Kids' Shoes
$110

20% Off at Cart

Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Older Kids' Shoes
$90

20% Off at Cart

Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro LOTR
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro LOTR Older Kids' Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro LOTR
Older Kids' Shoes
$170
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Older Kids' Shoes
$90

20% Off at Cart

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star' Older Kids' Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star'
Older Kids' Shoes
$200
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way' Older Kids' Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way'
Older Kids' Shoes
$200
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Older Kids' Shoes
$150

20% Off at Cart

NikeCourt Borough Low
NikeCourt Borough Low Older Kids' Shoes
NikeCourt Borough Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$90

20% Off at Cart

Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$120

20% Off at Cart

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic' Older Kids' Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'
Older Kids' Shoes
$210
Air Jordan 11 Retro Low 'University Blue'
Air Jordan 11 Retro Low 'University Blue' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 11 Retro Low 'University Blue'
Older Kids' Shoes
$200

20% Off at Cart

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Older Kids' Shoes
$180

20% Off at Cart

Air Jordan 3 Retro 'True Blue'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'True Blue' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'True Blue'
Older Kids' Shoes
$210
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
$140

20% Off at Cart

Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Franchise
Older Kids' Slides
$35
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$170

20% Off at Cart

Nike Vomero 5
Nike Vomero 5 Older Kids' Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
Nike Vomero 5
Older Kids' Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
$160
Nike Air Max Phoenix
Nike Air Max Phoenix Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Phoenix
Older Kids' Shoes
$170

20% Off at Cart

Nike Tennis Classic
Nike Tennis Classic Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Tennis Classic
Older Kids' Shoes
$120

20% Off at Cart

Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
$160

20% Off at Cart

Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$120

20% Off at Cart

Nike Vomero 5 SE Tech
Nike Vomero 5 SE Tech Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Vomero 5 SE Tech
Older Kids' Shoes
$170

20% Off at Cart

Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
$150

20% Off at Cart

Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
$160

20% Off at Cart

Nike Air Max Phoenix x LEGO® Collection
Nike Air Max Phoenix x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Phoenix x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
$210

20% Off at Cart

Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$120

20% Off at Cart

Nike Dunk Low LV8
Nike Dunk Low LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
$160

20% Off at Cart

Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2
Older Kids' Running Shoes
$80

20% Off at Cart

Air Jordan 5 'Black Carolina'
Air Jordan 5 'Black Carolina' Older Kids' Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Air Jordan 5 'Black Carolina'
Older Kids' Shoes
$200
Nike Rift
Nike Rift Younger/Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Rift
Younger/Older Kids' Shoes
$110

20% Off at Cart

Nike Air Max Invigor
Nike Air Max Invigor Older Kids' Shoe
Nike Air Max Invigor
Older Kids' Shoe
$140

20% Off at Cart

Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Younger/Older Kids' Slides
Nike Kawa
Younger/Older Kids' Slides
$40

20% Off at Cart

Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 270
Older Kids' Shoes
$170

20% Off at Cart

Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Older Kids' Shoes
$150

20% Off at Cart

Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Older Kids' Shoes
$110
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Older Kids' Shoes
$180

20% Off at Cart

Air Jordan 3 Retro 'True Blue'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'True Blue' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'True Blue'
Older Kids' Shoes
$210
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
$140

20% Off at Cart

Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Franchise
Older Kids' Slides
$35
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$170

20% Off at Cart

Nike Vomero 5
Nike Vomero 5 Older Kids' Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
Nike Vomero 5
Older Kids' Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
$160
Nike Air Max Phoenix
Nike Air Max Phoenix Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Phoenix
Older Kids' Shoes
$170

20% Off at Cart

Nike Tennis Classic
Nike Tennis Classic Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Tennis Classic
Older Kids' Shoes
$120

20% Off at Cart

Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
$160

20% Off at Cart

Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$120

20% Off at Cart

Nike Vomero 5 SE Tech
Nike Vomero 5 SE Tech Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Vomero 5 SE Tech
Older Kids' Shoes
$170

20% Off at Cart

Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
$150

20% Off at Cart

Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
$160

20% Off at Cart

Nike Air Max Phoenix x LEGO® Collection
Nike Air Max Phoenix x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Phoenix x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
$210

20% Off at Cart

Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$120

20% Off at Cart

Nike Dunk Low LV8
Nike Dunk Low LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
$160

20% Off at Cart

Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2
Older Kids' Running Shoes
$80

20% Off at Cart

Air Jordan 5 'Black Carolina'
Air Jordan 5 'Black Carolina' Older Kids' Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Air Jordan 5 'Black Carolina'
Older Kids' Shoes
$200
Nike Rift
Nike Rift Younger/Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Rift
Younger/Older Kids' Shoes
$110

20% Off at Cart

Nike Air Max Invigor
Nike Air Max Invigor Older Kids' Shoe
Nike Air Max Invigor
Older Kids' Shoe
$140

20% Off at Cart

Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Younger/Older Kids' Slides
Nike Kawa
Younger/Older Kids' Slides
$40

20% Off at Cart

Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 270
Older Kids' Shoes
$170

20% Off at Cart

Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Older Kids' Shoes
$150

20% Off at Cart

Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Older Kids' Shoes
$110