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Older Kids Jordan Shoes

(40)
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club' Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club'
Older Kids' Shoes
$200
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose'
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose' Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose'
Older Kids' Shoes
$190
Jordan Luka 77 'Ghost'
Jordan Luka 77 'Ghost' Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Jordan Luka 77 'Ghost'
Older Kids' Shoes
$130
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Shoes
$150
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Love Letter'
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Love Letter' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Love Letter'
Older Kids' Shoes
$190
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$120
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$120
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
$140
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$120
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Imperial Purple'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Imperial Purple' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Imperial Purple'
Older Kids' Shoes
$200
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star' Older Kids' Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star'
Older Kids' Shoes
$200
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way' Older Kids' Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way'
Older Kids' Shoes
$200
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$120
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic' Older Kids' Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'
Older Kids' Shoes
$210
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'True Blue'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'True Blue' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'True Blue'
Older Kids' Shoes
$210
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
$140
Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Franchise
Older Kids' Slides
$35
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$170
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Big Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Big Kids' Shoes
$140
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
$160
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
$160
Air Jordan 5 'Black Carolina'
Air Jordan 5 'Black Carolina' Older Kids' Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Air Jordan 5 'Black Carolina'
Older Kids' Shoes
$200
Air Jordan 5 Retro 'Wolf Grey'
Air Jordan 5 Retro 'Wolf Grey' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 5 Retro 'Wolf Grey'
Older Kids' Shoes
$190
Air Jordan 1 High OG
Air Jordan 1 High OG Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 High OG
Older Kids' Shoes
$170
Air Jordan MVP 92
Air Jordan MVP 92 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan MVP 92
Older Kids' Shoes
$150
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low 'Medium Olive and Summit White'
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low 'Medium Olive and Summit White' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low 'Medium Olive and Summit White'
Older Kids' Shoes
$160
Air Jordan 9 Retro 'Flint Grey and French Blue'
Air Jordan 9 Retro 'Flint Grey and French Blue' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 9 Retro 'Flint Grey and French Blue'
Older Kids' Shoes
$200
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Black Cat'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Black Cat' Older Kids' Shoes
Sold Out
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Black Cat'
Older Kids' Shoes
$200
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sail and Jade Aura'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sail and Jade Aura' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sail and Jade Aura'
Older Kids' Shoes
$200
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman'
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman'
Older Kids' Shoes
$190
Jordan Jr Tiempo Streetgato SE
Jordan Jr Tiempo Streetgato SE Older Kids' Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Jordan Jr Tiempo Streetgato SE
Older Kids' Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
$130
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Air Jordan 4 Retro Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Big Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Big Kids' Shoes
30% off
Luka 77 'Chicago'
Luka 77 'Chicago' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 77 'Chicago'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan Ultra
Air Jordan Ultra Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan Ultra
Older Kids' Shoes
20% off
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Air Jordan 4 Retro Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Luka 5
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
20% off
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Older Kids' Shoes
20% off
Air Jordan MVP 92
Air Jordan MVP 92 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan MVP 92
Older Kids' Shoes
$150
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low 'Medium Olive and Summit White'
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low 'Medium Olive and Summit White' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low 'Medium Olive and Summit White'
Older Kids' Shoes
$160
Air Jordan 9 Retro 'Flint Grey and French Blue'
Air Jordan 9 Retro 'Flint Grey and French Blue' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 9 Retro 'Flint Grey and French Blue'
Older Kids' Shoes
$200
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Black Cat'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Black Cat' Older Kids' Shoes
Sold Out
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Black Cat'
Older Kids' Shoes
$200
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sail and Jade Aura'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sail and Jade Aura' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sail and Jade Aura'
Older Kids' Shoes
$200
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman'
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman'
Older Kids' Shoes
$190
Jordan Jr Tiempo Streetgato SE
Jordan Jr Tiempo Streetgato SE Older Kids' Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Jordan Jr Tiempo Streetgato SE
Older Kids' Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
$130
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Air Jordan 4 Retro Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Big Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Big Kids' Shoes
30% off
Luka 77 'Chicago'
Luka 77 'Chicago' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 77 'Chicago'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan Ultra
Air Jordan Ultra Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan Ultra
Older Kids' Shoes
20% off
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Air Jordan 4 Retro Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Luka 5
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
20% off
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Older Kids' Shoes
20% off