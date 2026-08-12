Older Girls Clothing

(196)
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
$60
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
$35

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
$60
Nike Sportswear Studio
Nike Sportswear Studio Girls' Boxy Fleece Crew Neck
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Studio
Girls' Boxy Fleece Crew Neck
$55
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
$40

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Girls' Woven Tracksuit Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club
Girls' Woven Tracksuit Jacket
$80

20% Off at Cart

Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
$75

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Girls' Wide-Leg Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Girls' Wide-Leg Trousers
$55

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
$100

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
$70
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Tracksuit Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Air
Older Kids' Fleece Tracksuit Jacket
$85
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
$60

20% Off at Cart

F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$100

20% Off at Cart

Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
$35

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
$55

20% Off at Cart

Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
$40

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
+1
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
$30

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
$65
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
$80

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized Fleece Basketball Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized Fleece Basketball Hoodie
$65
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Cargo Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Cargo Trousers
$85

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
$40

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
$40

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
$40
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' Hoodie
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Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hoodie
$70

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
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Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
$40
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
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Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
$45

20% Off at Cart

Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
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Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
$50

20% Off at Cart

Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
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Kylian Mbappé
Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
$120

20% Off at Cart

Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
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Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
$95

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Shorts
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Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Shorts
$70

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Mesh Cover-Up Dance Top
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Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Mesh Cover-Up Dance Top
$60

20% Off at Cart

Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
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Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
$50

20% Off at Cart

Brazil 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Brazil 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
$100
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
$100
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 2-in-1 Shorts
Just In
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 2-in-1 Shorts
$55

20% Off at Cart

Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Tank Top
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Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Tank Top
$55

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Denim Pleated Skirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Denim Pleated Skirt
$90

20% Off at Cart

Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
$60

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
$45

20% Off at Cart

Nike Multi Refresh
Nike Multi Refresh Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Refresh
Older Kids' Shorts
$50

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
$40

20% Off at Cart

Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Indy Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Indy Bra
$35

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
$40

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy T-Shirt
$40

20% Off at Cart

Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
$40
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
$50
Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Franchise
Older Kids' Slides
$35
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' Hoodie
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Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hoodie
$70

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
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Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
$40
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
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Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
$45

20% Off at Cart

Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
$50

20% Off at Cart

Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
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Kylian Mbappé
Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
$120

20% Off at Cart

Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
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Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
$95

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Shorts
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Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Shorts
$70

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Mesh Cover-Up Dance Top
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Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Mesh Cover-Up Dance Top
$60

20% Off at Cart

Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
Just In
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
$50

20% Off at Cart

Brazil 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Brazil 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
$100
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
$100
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 2-in-1 Shorts
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Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 2-in-1 Shorts
$55

20% Off at Cart

Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Tank Top
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Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Tank Top
$55

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Denim Pleated Skirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Denim Pleated Skirt
$90

20% Off at Cart

Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
$60

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
$45

20% Off at Cart

Nike Multi Refresh
Nike Multi Refresh Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Refresh
Older Kids' Shorts
$50

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
$40

20% Off at Cart

Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Indy Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Indy Bra
$35

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
$40

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy T-Shirt
$40

20% Off at Cart

Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
$40
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
$50
Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Franchise
Older Kids' Slides
$35