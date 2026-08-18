Gym & Working Out Sets

(293)
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support Mesh Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support Mesh Sports Bra
$85
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Leggings
$160
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Mesh Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Mesh Short-Sleeve Top
$110
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support Padded Sport Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sport Bra
$75
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
$95
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT ADV 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 15cm (approx.) Shorts
$110
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
$50
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
$55
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
$70
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Medium-support Padded Sports Bra Tank
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-support Padded Sports Bra Tank
$85
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
$55
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
$140
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Dri-FIT One-Sleeve Top
Nike Zenvy
Women's Dri-FIT One-Sleeve Top
$100
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
$70
Nike Primary
Nike Primary Men's Dri-FIT Short-sleeve Versatile Top
Nike Primary
Men's Dri-FIT Short-sleeve Versatile Top
$70
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
$50
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
$70
Nike
Nike Men's N.A.C. T-Shirt
Nike
Men's N.A.C. T-Shirt
$55
Nike Flex
Nike Flex Men's Dri-FIT 18cm Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm Training Shorts
$45
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
$65
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support Padded Sport Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sport Bra
$75
Nike Hyverse
Nike Hyverse Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-sleeve Versatile Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Hyverse
Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-sleeve Versatile Top
$55
Nike One
Nike One Women's Light-Support Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Light-Support Sports Bra
$55
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Training Tank
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Training Tank
$60
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
$65
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
$55
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Zenvy
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
$130
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
$120
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
$120
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Nike Zenvy Strappy Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
$70
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
$65
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
$110
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
$130
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Long-Sleeve Top
Nike Zenvy
Women's Long-Sleeve Top
$80
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$85
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
$45
Nike Flex
Nike Flex Men's Dri-FIT 18cm Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm Training Shorts
$45
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
20% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
20% off
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
20% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
20% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
20% off
Nike One Relaxed
Nike One Relaxed Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Nike One Relaxed
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
30% off
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
20% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
$45
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
$65
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
$55
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Pullover Performance Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Pullover Performance Hoodie
$105
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
$65
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
$55
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Zenvy
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
$130
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
$120
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
$120
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Nike Zenvy Strappy Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
$70
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
$65
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
$110
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
$130
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Long-Sleeve Top
Nike Zenvy
Women's Long-Sleeve Top
$80
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$85
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
$45
Nike Flex
Nike Flex Men's Dri-FIT 18cm Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm Training Shorts
$45
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
20% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
20% off
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
20% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
20% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
20% off
Nike One Relaxed
Nike One Relaxed Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Nike One Relaxed
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
30% off
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
20% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
$45
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
$65
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
$55
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Pullover Performance Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Pullover Performance Hoodie
$105

Matching gym sets: shape up in coordinated workout clothing

Look, feel and train at the top of your game in our working out sets. Mix and match leggings, shorts or joggers with supportive sports bras and cosy hoodies from our high-performance collection. Explore pieces made from lightweight fabrics with a stretchy feel—so nothing holds you back when you're working out.

To stay cool and fresh during intense training sessions, pick workout sets featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. It wicks moisture away from your skin, so it can evaporate quickly—helping you stay dry and comfortable. Meanwhile, if you're tackling a heavy lift or deep squat, pick leggings featuring wide elastic waistbands. These stay in place when you move, so you can train with confidence. Plus, squat-proof fabrics give you the coverage you need to push harder.

Want a head-to-toe look? Find matching gym sets in peachy-soft fabrics. We have everything from cropped and fitted shapes to relaxed, roomy options—so you can find the perfect style for you. Look out for tops that feature gentle support with built-in shelf bra liners. Or enjoy the locked-in feel of a high-support sports bra in lightweight, adaptive designs. Not everybody's session follows the same pattern. That's why our workout sets come in a range of fits and support levels. You'll find two-piece matching gym sets designed to help you train whatever way works for you. Whether that means shorts with waistband pockets and built-in brief liners, or leggings with an extra-high waist for maximum coverage, we have options to suit your needs.