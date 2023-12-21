Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Bottoms
        3. /
      3. Shorts

      Loose Shorts

      Tops & T-ShirtsHoodies & SweatshirtsJacketsTrousers & TightsShorts
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (1)
      Loose
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Woven Shorts
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Men's Woven Shorts
      $100
      Nike Dri-FIT Icon
      Nike Dri-FIT Icon Men's Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Icon
      Men's Basketball Shorts
      $45
      Nike Dri-FIT ISoFly
      Nike Dri-FIT ISoFly Women's Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT ISoFly
      Women's Basketball Shorts
      $50
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA Men's 25cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Men's 25cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
      $60
      Nike ACG Dri-FIT 'New Sands'
      Nike ACG Dri-FIT 'New Sands' Men's Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Dri-FIT 'New Sands'
      Men's Shorts
      $100
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack Men's Woven Utility Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack
      Men's Woven Utility Shorts
      $120
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Ultra High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT Ultra High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      $60
      Team 13 Standard Issue
      Team 13 Standard Issue Women's Nike WNBA Shorts
      Team 13 Standard Issue
      Women's Nike WNBA Shorts
      $75
      Nike ACG 'Snowgrass'
      Nike ACG 'Snowgrass' Men's Cargo Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG 'Snowgrass'
      Men's Cargo Shorts
      $150
      Jordan
      Jordan Women's Diamond Shorts
      Jordan
      Women's Diamond Shorts
      $70
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA Men's 10" (25.5cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Men's 10" (25.5cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
      $70
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      $60
      Nike Dri-FIT One Swoosh
      Nike Dri-FIT One Swoosh Women's Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One Swoosh
      Women's Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      $55
      Nike One
      Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
      $40
      Nike Sportswear Alumni
      Nike Sportswear Alumni Men's French Terry Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Alumni
      Men's French Terry Shorts
      $65
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Shorts
      $110
      Nike ACG
      Nike ACG Older Kids' Printed Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG
      Older Kids' Printed Shorts
      $60
      Nike Dri-FIT Running Division
      Nike Dri-FIT Running Division Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts with Pockets
      Nike Dri-FIT Running Division
      Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts with Pockets
      $85
      Nike Club Alumni
      Nike Club Alumni Men's French Terry Shorts
      Nike Club Alumni
      Men's French Terry Shorts
      $80
      Nike ACG
      Nike ACG Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG
      Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
      $90
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Loose Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Loose Shorts
      $75
      Los Angeles Lakers DNA
      Los Angeles Lakers DNA Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Los Angeles Lakers DNA
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Shorts
      $70
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack Men's Woven Utility Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack
      Men's Woven Utility Shorts
      $120
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Shorts
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Shorts
      $75