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High-Waisted Training & Gym Tights & Leggings

(129)
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
$95
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
$95
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
$130
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
$120
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
$140
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
$140
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
$90
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
20% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
20% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
20% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Just In
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
$75
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$75
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$75
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
$125
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
$125
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's 86.5 (approx.) Straight Leggings
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's 86.5 (approx.) Straight Leggings
$130
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's 86.5 (approx.) Straight Leggings
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's 86.5 (approx.) Straight Leggings
$130
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
$140
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
$140
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
$140
NikeSKIMS Weightless
NikeSKIMS Weightless Women's High-Waisted V-Panel Leggings
NikeSKIMS Weightless
Women's High-Waisted V-Panel Leggings
$120
NikeSKIMS Weightless
NikeSKIMS Weightless Women's High-Waisted V-Panel Leggings
NikeSKIMS Weightless
Women's High-Waisted V-Panel Leggings
$120
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$90
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$90
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$90
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted Bonded 66cm (approx.) Leggings
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted Bonded 66cm (approx.) Leggings
$160
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted Bonded 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted Bonded 66cm (approx.) Leggings
$160
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted Bonded 66cm (approx.) Leggings
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted Bonded 66cm (approx.) Leggings
$160
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted Bonded 66cm (approx.) Leggings
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted Bonded 66cm (approx.) Leggings
$160
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Bonded Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Bonded Biker Shorts
$90
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Bonded Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Bonded Biker Shorts
$90
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted Bonded 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted Bonded 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
$160
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted Bonded 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted Bonded 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
$160
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted Bonded 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted Bonded 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
$160
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
$40
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
$90
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
$75
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
$70
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$55
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
$120
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
$100
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
$140
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$55
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$55
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
$75
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
$80
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
$65
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
$75
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
$70
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
$130
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
$120
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
$95
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
$105
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
$75
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$55
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
$120
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$85
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
$110
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
$120
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
$85
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$90
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$90
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$90
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$90
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Footsie Grip Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Footsie Grip Leggings
$170
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
$160
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
$160
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
$160
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
$160
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
$160
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$80
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$80
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
$70
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
$130
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
$120
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
$95
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
$105
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
$75
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$55
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
$120
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$85
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
$110
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
$120
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
$85
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$90
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$90
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$90
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$90
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Footsie Grip Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Footsie Grip Leggings
$170
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
$160
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
$160
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
$160
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
$160
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
$160
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$80
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$80